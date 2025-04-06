Bruins Keep Tank In Full Effect With Loss To Sabres

The tank is alive and well for the Boston Bruins.

Less than 24 hours after winning their first game in over three weeks, the Bruins were back in the losing column on Sunday night. A 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center was the 11th in the last 12 games for the B’s, keeping them in last place in the Eastern Conference standings, firmly behind Buffalo, and in the mix to earn the top pick in the NHL Draft Lottery.

It seemed that Boston had gotten its taste for winning back as it carried a two-goal lead into the second period, which is when a much more familiar Bruins team showed up.

A pair of goals from Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch tied the game midway through the middle frame. A power-play goal by former Sabre Casey Mittlestadt placed the Bruins back in front, but only for a brief moment, as Buffalo captain Rasmus Dahlin scored with less than 90 seconds left before the intermission to make it a 3-3 game.

“Their team, you got to make them defend,” Mittlestadt told reporters in Buffalo. “They have good offensive players, and you got to spend some time in their end. Obviously, we didn’t do that. I don’t know the exact numbers, but I’m sure it was pretty lopsided. You saw the end, and I think that ended up being what really hurt us.”

Buffalo had a heavy 28-11 advantage in shot attempts during the second period, and it only got worse for the Bruins from there.

Jason Zucker moved the Sabres ahead for good two minutes into the third period before Thompson scored two more goals, one on an empty-net, to complete the hat trick.

Joonas Korpisalo struggled in goal for Boston, making 31 saves against 36 shots while starting his first game in more than a week.

“There are times I’ve been sitting for quite a bit and not playing,” said Korpisalo. “But it’s not up to me. I try to do everything I can every day to stay ready, and whenever it’s game time, just give 110 percent and help the team win.”

Boston’s new-look first line continued to have success.

Elias Lindholm scored his 15th goal of the season and third in as many games to give the Bruins the game’s first lead in the opening period, which Morgan Geekie then doubled with his 29th goal of the year minutes later.

David Pastrnak had the primary assist on all three Bruins goals, giving him points in six straight games and 97 this season.

Still, it wasn’t enough to lift the Bruins to a win.

“In the first period, we played some good hockey, and then in the second, we just came out flat, and they came out better,” Lindholm said. “Obviously, we never recovered. It really was just trying to survive for us at that moment. We just weren’t good enough in the second. It’s as simple as that. Then, in the third, it’s just soft. It’s not good enough.”

It’s not good enough, but at this point, it’s all the Bruins are capable of.

Boston visits the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.