Bruins Brief: Rantanen Returns to Colorado; Free Agency Rumblings

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Sunday, March 16, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Bruins Doomed By Disastrous Second Period: There’s no way to sugarcoat it. The Bruins had what was, without a doubt, their worst period of the season last night in an embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jokiharju Hedging For New Deal: Henri Jokiharju only just arrived in Boston and has played well thus far. He hopes that early success will help him earn a new contract with the Bruins after the season.

NHL News & Notes:

Rantanen Returns To Colorado: For the first time since being traded from the Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen returns with a complicated legacy as he visits his former team.

Rempe Receives Apology: Typically, Matt Rempe is the one people demand to give an apology after he delivers a thunderous hit to an opponent. But for once, the New York Rangers forward was on the receiving end of an apology from the most unexpected source.

Goalie Pool Growing Thin: As frustrated as Bruins fans may be with Jeremy Swayman this year, it’s looking like a good thing the Boston locked him up when they did, as the pool for goalies in NHL free agency this summer looks pretty shallow right now.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Lightning: 6, Bruins: 2

Senators: 4, Maple Leafs: 2

Canadiens: 3, Panthers: 1

Rangers: 4, Blue Jackets: 0

Sabres: 4, Golden Knights: 3 (SO)

Hurricanes: 5, Flyers: 0

Capitals: 5, Sharks: 1

Blues: 5, Wild: 1

Kings: 1, Predators: 0 (OT)

Canucks: 6, Blackhawks: 2

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings, 1 p.m.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche, 3 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks vs. St. Louis Blues, 6 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Vancouver Canucks, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken, 9 p.m.

