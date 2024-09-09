PWHL Boston Unleash The Fleet

Let the rebranding begin.

After an impressive maiden voyage in PWHL waters, the newly christened Boston Fleet are anxious to raise anchor on an exciting new season.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League unveiled all six of its team’s new identities on Monday, including team names, logos, colors and wordmarks. They include: The Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montreal Victore, Ottawa Charge, New York Sirens and Toronto Scepters.

Boston Fleet team captain Hilary Knight made the announcement on Good Morning America.

“It truly is a movement and so exciting to be a part of,” said Knight. “Obviously, we’ve been a part of it since a young age, getting out there on the ice, learning how to skate, but now at this stage, the growth at the professional level all the way down to the grass roots level, its ecstatic and a dream come true.”

After playing the inaugural season with a name that solely represented their location, each team now has a distinct identity that players can embrace, and fans can rally behind. All teams will retain their primary colors from season one to maintain a sense of continuity. Additional colors were added to each team’s palette.

The Fleet nickname pays homage to Boston’s collective spirit and rich maritime history, representing the city’s unified strength and resilience. The logo combines the iconic letter ‘B’ in the team’s primary deep green color with an anchor, symbolizing Boston’s identity and nautical heritage. The forward-leaning shape communicates momentum, reflecting the city’s sporting legacy and the team’s advancement on the ice.

The PWHL partnered with creative agency Flower Shop to develop the new team identities. They were inspired by the fans, players, and cities in which the teams play.

All six PWHL clubs originally trademarked team nicknames last winter. The league elected not to use any during its inaugural season run. The original nicknames were later revealed to be the Boston Wicked, Montreal Echo, New York Sound, Minnesota Superior, Ottawa Alert and Toronto Torch. But those named earned a somewhat lukewarm response, forcing league officials to dig deeper.

“The fans told us they wanted conventional team names,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “We visited all the arenas multiple times and talked to our fans one-on-one. They told us a few things. The names need to be bold, confident and strong. You better make sure they tie back to the city and the state. We want pride of place. We hope that we did that through these names and now can’t wait to see the fans bring these names to life.”

Team gear and accessories are now available at The Official Shop of the PWHL. Each team’s collection features the latest trending products, carefully curated based on fan feedback. This includes exclusive offerings from Royalty, the official provider of player off-ice gear, as well as a special collaboration with Peace Collective. Redesigned jerseys, created in collaboration with Bauer, representing will be unveiled closer to the start of the 2024-25 season.

Knight was a key cog in Boston’s amazing run to the Walter Cup Finals. The team caught its second wind following the league’s International Break. They won four of its last five, earning points in all six games to clinch a playoff berth in the final day of the regular season.

Goaltender Aerin Frankel led the charge. The Northeastern University netminder stood on her head throughout the postseason, earning her the nickname the Green Monster. With the help of assistant captains Meghan Keller and Jamie Lee Rattray Boston bumped off Montreal in a thrilling three-game sweep, paving the way to the finals. Playoff heroines such as Susanna Tapani, Alina Müller, Taylor Wenczkowski, Hannah Brandt and Amanda Pelkey also emerged in the finals, becoming household names to the ever-growing fanbase.

Boston’s PWHL team drew 59,615 fans to Tsongas Center this season, an average of 3,974 per game. They surpassed the 4,000 mark in 11 of their 15 home dates, with the regular season finale drawing 5,964. Game 5 of the Walter Cup Finals drew their biggest audience to date at 6,309, a standing-room-only sellout.

“Our inaugural season was one for the history books,” said Scheer. “We shot out of the cannon. Our fans showed up in droves. We played all year at sold out arenas. We broke the global women’s attendance record for women’s ice hockey. Before we even dropped our first puck our global partners lined up top join us. Merchandise has come in and gone out, our fans, we can’t keep up with their demand. I think the most important thing is now more than ever young girls now more than ever are playing ice hockey. Girls playing has grown over 40 percent participation wise over the last 10 years. So our sport is in great hands.”

“It’s fast, highly skilled, super competitive and extremely physical,” said Knight. “We think we have the best product on the ice. And we are the global stop for amazing hockey. I’m really excited for puck drop.”

