BOSTON – Riley Tufte is turning some heads at Boston Bruins training camp.

The towering 6-foot-6, 230-pound left winger is among a handful of forwards taking their best shot at making the team this October.

Fresh off a breakout performance in a 4-2 exhibition win against the Washington Capitals, Sept. 24, the forward feels confident about his chances.

“I think it’s going pretty good so far,” said Tufte, “New systems, new guys. Obviously, we’re in the beginning stages. I’m trying to find my game a little bit, but I thought it was a pretty well-played game.”

Skating on the third line with center Jaxon Nelson and highly touted prospect Fabian Lysell, the trio cashed in scoring two goals. Tufte put his formidable frame to ample use. Catching a pass from defenseman Jordan Oesterle, the winger cycled in deep with a pump fake, scoring on a tight wrister with 8:09 left in the period.

“I just got the puck to the net,” said Tufte, 26. “I didn’t get all of the shot, but sometimes good things happen when you get the puck to the net.”

Tufte’s line was far from finished. The Coon Rapids, Michigan native continued to create mayhem on the forecheck. His net-front presence came into play late in the stanza, with Lysell scoring giving Boston the 2-0 edge.

“I thought he was good all over the ice,” said Tufte. “It was a really good shot. I don’t know how he tucked it through there, but he made some good plays. He’s a smart player.”

Tufte’s heady play earned him the most ice time among Bruins forwards. He skated 23 shifts clocking in at 17:46. The increased ice time should bode well for him, as he competes against a crowded field all battling for the final roster spots. They include Justin Brazeau, Cole Koepke, Brett Harrison and Trevor Kuntar, among others.

“I’m pushing for a spot on the team,” said Tufte. “And they want to see me a lot in different situations. I think that’s a good thing, I’m playing a lot. My entire line was good. Jaxson and Lysell are two great players. I think we had a pretty strong game.”

After three seasons skating for the University of Minnesota Duluth, Tufte entered the NHL Draft. He was selected in the first round (25th overall) by the Dallas Stars in 2016. Unable to establish himself at the NHL level after four seasons in Texas, Tufte signed as a free agent with the Colorado Avalanche in 2023-24. He posted career-best number in the AHL scoring 23 goals and 45 points in 67 games with the Colorado Eagles.

Looking for a fresh start he signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Boston Bruins on July 1.

Although use to being the big man on campus, Tufte is among 12 Bruins players standing in at 6-foot-4 or taller. He is currently the tallest forward of the bunch and tied with defenseman Nikita Zadorov as the tallest on the team.

“It’s awesome,” said Tufte. “This is a big team. They’ve always been a big team. I feel like every time you think of the Boston Bruins, you think of them as big, strong and physical. It’s fun to be around them, not looking down on too many guys. That’s good.”

Tufte hopes to put that extended size to good use in Boston, especially when it comes to puck possession down low.

“I’m just trying to be a bigger body,” he said. “Trying to be that net-front presence all the time. I think that’s a huge part of my game and where most of my goals are going to come from. Just finishing at the net and being hard to handle down low.”

According to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, Tufte has made tremendous strides in his development.

“I like the maturation in his game,” said Montgomery. “He has a harder, heavier game then when he was in Dallas and college. You see a guy that’s hungry in the hard areas. I think that’s why his production level has really increased the last couple of years as a pro hockey player.”

His formidable frame, particularly his wingspan, also gives him a decided edge when it comes to one-on-one battles.

“It creates more turnovers,” said Montgomery. “It’s speed, reach and tenacity. Most of that is a mindset, combined with that kind of length creates more turnovers, more O-zone time. Turnovers you create can lead to odd man rushes, and quick strikes to the net. That’s the added benefit that Tufte really brings.”

And something he hopes will bring in all the way to Causeway Street on opening night.

