Bruins Postgame Takeaways: Boston Shutout Seattle

BOSTON – Charlie Coyle earned some style points, Sunday at TD Garden.

The Bruins forward stuffed home an insurance goal, during a dominant first period outburst, as Boston (6-6-1) defeated the Seattle Kraken, 2-0.

Fresh off a 3-0 win over Philadelphia the night before, Boston showed no signs of fatigue stunning Seattle with an array of first period shots. The Bruins held Seattle to no shots through the first 16:45 of action, outshooting them by a 15-1 margin over that span.

“I loved our first period, disliked our second,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “It was very similar to the Flyer game. I love the effort on blocking shots. I love us sticking together. (Trent Frederic) tonight defending (Matt) Potrias. Last night, we stuck together. You can see us coming together. We’re protecting the slot. We’re sacrificing for each other which is a start.”

Entering the game with identical 5-6-1 records, both teams had plenty to play for. But it was Boston that seemed to have that extra sense of urgency which led to their ultimate success.

The Bruins wasted little time cracking the Kraken defense. Justin Brazeau got the offense in motion tipping a Nikita Zadorov point shot past Joey Daccord at 3: 23 of the first period. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound right winger channeled his inner Charlie Simmer, camped in front of the net for the tally, which was set up by Charlie McAvoy from the far right point.

“Charlie did a really good job of protecting the puck, it went low to high,” said Brazeau. “And anytime our D-men get it I just try to get to the net. Z did a good job finding my stick.”

And when Coyle stuffed a nifty goalmouth feed from Brad Marchand at 10:02, the Bruins held the 2-0 edge. The goal was Coyle’s second point of the season, and first goal in seven games.

The East Weymouth resident showed plenty of poise and precision with the puck, deeking past Daccord in the right corner, before stuffing the puck past him stick side.

“It was a great look by (Brad Marchand),” said Coyle. “He and Pasta kind of switched, and when he’s in the middle he’s going to bring a lot of guys. I don’t think they weren’t too worried about me. Marshy found me and it just opened up. I bobbled it a little bit, so I just tried to hang on and then your instincts just take over.”

Coyle credited teammate David Pastrnak for helping draw the attention away from him.

“Pasta probably doesn’t get a point on that but he takes 2-3 guys with him because they’re all focused on him,” said Coyle. “He was a big part of that play.”

The Kraken, who were coming off a 3-0 loss to Ottawa the night before, were unable to gather much steam the rest of the way.

The momentum swing wasn’t so much due to a Boston’s stellar defensive scheme, as much as it was constant offensive pressure in the Bruins end of the ice. Boston held a commanding 15-3 shots advantage after the first period, while keeping Seattle at arm-length 15-5 in the second.

That was all the offense Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman would need, as he made 23 saves for the shutout.

“Our execution still needs to grow,” said Montgomery. “Our maturity as far as game management still needs to grow. When you don’t give up goals and your goaltenders play as well as they did is a good step. We’re headed in the right direction. November has been much better than October.”

McAvoy making strides

Coyle wasn’t the only Charlie making the offensive rounds.

Charlie McAvoy also made his mark, snapping out of a similar pointless drought, assisting on Brazeau’s goal.



After registering three points in his first two games, the Bruins alternate captain was held scoreless over his last 10, generating just four shots in his previous five. On Sunday, he picked up the offensive attack earning a season-high seven shots on net, to go along with two blocks.

Freddy fighting mad

Trent Frederic tangled with Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson, after the veteran defenseman laid out Matt Poitras behind the Seattle net in the third period.

It was Frederic’s first fighting major of the season, and a clear decision.

The Bruins made two lineup adjustments following Saturday’s win in Philadelphia.

Defenseman Andrew Peeke was back in place of Mason Lohrei, while goalie Jeremy Swayman got the start in the net.

Parker Wotherspoon played in his second straight game for the first time this season, after a solid showing in Philly.

Bruins honor Jack Edwards

For the briefest of moments, Jack Edwards was at a loss for words, Sunday at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins and NESN honored the former longtime play-by-play announcer, who retired at the end of last season. The team commemorated Edwards’ storied career and lasting impact, unveiling a mural inside the NESN broadcast booth, complete with his signature catchphrase “High above the ice,” during a special pregame presentation.

“I’m filled of gratitude for the players, the organization and the fans who put a roof over my head for 19 years,” said Edwards’. “I’m truly and honor to have my family’s name on the (broadcast) booth wall. I made a living in a world class arena.

Edwards announced his retirement in April 2024. He was the voice of the Boston Bruins on NESN since 2005. A play-by-play announcer that was never at a loss for words, Edward’s has been plagued by speech issue in recent years which forced him to retire.

“Let’s get the whole thing out of the way first,” said Edwards. “The doctors still haven’t determined what’s going on between my brain and my mouth. Despite Toronto fans insistence there is nothing wrong with my brain.”

He began his career with various reporter and anchor roles in New Hampshire and Providence before moving to Boston, where he worked as an anchor and reporter at WCVB and WHDH. In 1991, he joined ESPN as an anchor and reporter for SportsCenter. His extensive broadcasting and play-by-play experience also included coverage of the Olympics, the 2002 World Cup finals, and the Little League World Series.

Milestones Within Reach

Pavel Zacha is two points shy of his 300th career NHL point.

Trent Frederic sits three points away of his 100th career NHL point.

Bruins Lines

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha – Charlie Coyle – Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Morgan Geekie

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Kopeke

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

What’s Next?

The Bruins travel to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs, Tuesday, Nov. 5. They’ll return home to play Calgary, Thursday, Nov. 7 and Ottawa, Saturday, Nov. 9

