David Pastrnak Benched as Latest Bruins Star Discipline by Montgomery

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins put together their best performance of the season with a full-team, 60-minute shutout effort over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night.

That is except for star forward David Pastrnak, who spent the entirety of the third period at TD Garden watching from the bench.

“It was a coach’s decision in the third period,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. “That’s all I’m going to comment on it.”

Montgomery said Pastrnak not playing in the third period was a “coach’s decision.” — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) November 4, 2024

On paper, there was nothing glaringly wrong with Pastrnak’s game against Seattle. He didn’t have any points in the 2-0 win but was tied for a team-high seven shots on net and drew a penalty in 14:21 of ice time. Boston was in control whenever he was on the ice, holding a 14-6 Corsi advantage, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Pastrnak’s final shift of the night came at 17:34 of the second period while the Bruins were on the power play.

During the shift, Pastrnak attempted to weave around traffic as he skated through the neutral zone, only to turn over the puck at the redline, leading to a near breakaway chance for Seattle.

For those curious as to what moment specifically lead to Jim Montgomery benching David Pastrnak in the 3rd – Notice the situation, score, time on the clock, and momentum that would have gone the other way due to a careless, trying to do it all yourself, turnover. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/FJTnGgJAPj — Brian DeFelice (@briandefelice_) November 4, 2024

In the end, Pastrnak’s mistake didn’t hurt the Bruins, but it was one that Montgomery wasn’t willing to live with.

“I don’t know the full extent of that. I don’t know what was going on,” Bruins forward Charlie Coyle said. “Whatever the coach says and whatever his decisions are, you just got to go play.”

Pastrnak is not the first player to face Montgomery’s wrath this season. A few weeks ago, team captain Brad Marchand drew the head coach’s ire after making a turnover against Utah on Oct. 19.

“We all play on the same team, and there’s no special treatment for anyone,” said Coyle. “That’s how it should be. We all take responsibility. If you ask any one of us who has been in that position and has gotten an ear full, it’s probably for a good reason. We’re all competitive. We all want to play, but we all have to be responsible. Monty holds us accountable, and that’s only going to make us better as a team and individually.”

Through 13 games, Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 11 points and six goals. He also has committed 23 turnovers, giving him the fourth most in the league.

“One of the things that we know here is that we play for the crest,” Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “It was good to hear that again because it really doesn’t matter, the individual accolades. The only thing that matters here is team success.”

With their second straight shutout victory on Sunday, the Bruins improved their record to 6-6-1 and have posted wins in consecutive games for the first time since the first week of the season.

The Bruins will travel to face the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Tuesday, where they expect to have Pastrnak back on the ice.

“He’s one of the most important players on our team,” said McAvoy. “He’s an assistant captain here, and he’s so vital to this group. He handled that all with a smile on his face. I know the way that he prepares, the success that he wants to have, and how much of a competitor he is.”