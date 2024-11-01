Bruins Brief: Blown Away By Hurricanes; Red Wings Call Out Captain

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Friday, November 1, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins Blown Away By Hurricanes:

The Bruins have now lost five of their last six games, with Thursday night’s 8-2 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes not only the latest but the most embarrassing so far this season.

Whether it’s one thing or another, something always seems to go wrong for the Bruins. Against Carolina, everything went wrong.

Their puck possession was minimal, and their penalty kill was a disaster. Not even Jeremy Swayman could save the day.

Check out the key Bruins takeaways.

Red Wings Call Out Captain

If there’s one consolation for the Bruins, they’re not the only team in the Atlantic Division that’s struggling.

Over in Detroit, the Red Wings are pedestrian a 4-5-1 to start a season in which they desperately need to show they can run with the pack. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is tied for the team lead in goals, but that alone is simply not enough, and Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde let him know it.

Steinburg Suspended:

The Colorado Avalanche are already a shorthanded team and will now be without center Matt Steinburg after he received a two-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Steinburg received a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct penalty during the Avalanche’s game on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning for charging Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak.

Steinburg, 24, made his NHL debut earlier this season against the Bruins.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Carolina Hurricanes: 8, Boston Bruins: 2

Toronto Maple Leafs: 4, Seattle Kraken: 1

Washington Capitals: 6, Montreal Canadiens: 3

Philadelphia Flyers: 2, St. Louis Blues: 1

Pittsburgh Penguins: 2, Anaheim Ducks: 1 (OT)

Edmonton Oilers: 5, Nashville Predators: 1

San Jose Sharks: 3, Chicago Blackhawks: 2

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Florida Panthers v. Dallas Stars, 2 p.m.

New York Islanders v. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators v. New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets v. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning v. Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.

New Jersey Devils v. Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Buffalo: The Buffalo Sabres are having another bad start to their season and need more from Dylan Cozens to help turn things around.

Florida: As the Florida Panthers arrive in Finland for the NHL Global Series, Aleksander Barkov returns home.

San Jose: After being traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Timothy Liljegren is getting a fresh start with the San Jose Sharks.