Former Bruins Top Draft Pick Signs Minor League Deal With Division Rival

Another former Boston Bruins goaltender is joining the Ottawa Senators organization, as Malcolm Subban signed a one-year deal with Ottawa’s AHL affiliate in Belleville on Monday.

The #BellevilleSens have signed goaltender Malcolm Subban to a one-year American Hockey League contract. Welcome back to Belleville, Malcolm! News Release ✍️ https://t.co/aPNk6Vjt7O pic.twitter.com/kLQLESrNoz — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) October 28, 2024

Subban, 30, was selected by the Bruins with the 24th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and played four years in the organization.

Most of Subban’s time with the Bruins was spent in AHL Providence, but he did, however, make brief appearances with the big club in 2015 and 2016, starting two games while allowing a combined six goals on 22 shots.

Eventually, the Bruins left the former first-round pick exposed in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, where he was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights.

In his 11-year professional career, Subban has played in six different organizations, including the Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, and Columbus Blue Jackets. Most recently, he was with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the minor league affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.

Now with the Senators, Subban will add goalie depth to a team that already has plenty courtesy of the Bruins.

Boston traded 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to Ottawa over the summer after he had spent three years with the team. In the trade, the Bruins acquired goalie Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, which they used to select Dean Letourneau 25th overall.

Since joining Ottawa, Ullmark has appeared in only four games due to injury, posting a 1-2-0 record with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage.

Ullmark will return to Boston on Nov. 9 when the Bruins play the Senators at TD Garden. Subban is scheduled to visit his old stomping grounds in Providence on April 12, 2025.