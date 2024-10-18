Bruins Brief: New Centennial Sweaters, Swayman Setting Standard

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Friday, October 18, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

The Bruins unveiled their new centennial jerseys, which they will wear on Dec. 1 against Montreal to commemorate their 100-year anniversary. Some rumors have suggested that the new look will become the team’s permanent home jersey beginning next season.

Jeremy Swayman continues to set a standard for goalies as Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars agreed to a new contract extension identical to the one Swayman signed with the Bruins.

The Providence Bruins named Patrick Brown the 27th captain in team history.

OHL Aware of Sexual Assault Allegations:

The OHL says that it is aware of a recent report alleging that eight former players sexually assaulted a woman in 2014.

“The League takes allegations of this nature very seriously and will cooperate with any corresponding police investigation,” the OHL said in a press release. “The OHL recognizes the courage required for victims of sexual assault to come forward with their experiences, and would always desire to see justice served and perpetrators held to account.”

The OHL has issued a statement regarding allegations in a CTV Report filed on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/MRZ4m0nCN4 — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 17, 2024

Durzi Out Long-Term:

When the Bruins take the ice tomorrow night, their opponent will be without one of their top players.

Utah Hockey Club defenseman Sean Durzi will undergo surgery on an upper-body injury that he sustained Monday night against the New Jersey Devils and is expected to be out long-term.

Durzi, 25, has two points in four games for upstart Utah HC this season.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Los Angeles Kings – 4, Montreal Canadiens – 1

New Jersey Devils – 3, Ottawa Senators – 1

Tampa Bay Lightning – 4, Vegas Golden Knights – 3

Vancouver Canucks – 3, Florida Panthers – 2 (OT)

Washington Capitals – 3, Dallas Stars – 2

Columbus Blue Jackets – 6, Buffalo Sabres – 4

New York Rangers – 5, Detroit Red Wings – 2

St. Louis Blues -1, New York Islanders – 0 (OT)

Edmonton Oilers – 4, Nashville Predators – 2

Chicago Blackhawks – 4, San Jose Sharks – 2

Seattle Kraken – 6, Philadelphia Flyers – 4

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Carolina Hurricanes v. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

San Jose Sharks v. Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks v. Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Detroit: It’s been a rough start to the year in Detroit. The Red Wings are 1-3-0, sit in last place in the Eastern Conference and hit a new low last night, falling to the New York Rangers. The season is still young, but the Red Wings don’t have time to waste.

Florida: Outside of playing the Bruins, the Florida Panthers haven’t had the best start to their season but will soon be getting reinforcements, with Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk nearing a return.

Pittsburgh: While Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin had nights to remember the other night, Tristan Jarry had one to forget, and it’s the only one he’s had this season. The Pittsburgh Penguins have a Jarry problem.

Washington: The Washington Capitals had a quietly aggressive offseason, and so far, it’s paid off with many of their newcomers making an immediate impact.

Colorado: Still searching for their first win, the Colorado Avalanche are in a dire situation that isn’t expected to get any better amid a mountain of injuries.

San Jose: The world was robbed of a matchup between the two most recent first-overall draft picks last night in Chicago. Perhaps we’ll get to see Macklin Celebrini square off with Connor Bedard when the Blackhawks visit the San Jose Sharks later this month.

Patriots Football Now:

Check out the footage showing Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore getting pulled over by police in Providence earlier this week.