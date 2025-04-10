Bruins Brief: Lysell Looks The Part; A Long Comeback Nearly Complete

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Thursday, April 10, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Lysell Starting to Look Like an NHL Player: After struggling through his first eight games, Fabian Lysell is finally starting to show he belongs in the NHL.

Old Friends: While Bruins have fallen off since the trade deadline, the players they traded away have found homes with their new teams and are preparing for the playoffs.

Pastrnak, The Savior: Everything has gone wrong for the Bruins this year. But while all else has failed, David Pastrnak has remained constant.

NHL News & Highlights:

Landeskog Takes Step in Long Comeback: Gabriel Landeskog hasn’t played a game of hockey since 2022 while recovering from a brutal knee injury. After years of grueling rehab, the Colorado Avalanche captain may be on the verge of playing again.

Ray Shero Passes Away: The hockey world suffered a shocking and tragic loss as Ray Shero passed away at the age of 62.

Habs Officially Sign Demidov: Ivan Demidov is officially a member of the Montreal Canadiens, and the Russian sniper’s arrival changes everything for the Habs.

With the Gr8 Chase Over, Caps Focused On Playoffs: Now that Alexander Ovechkin finally broke the NHL’s all-time scoring record, all that’s left for the Washington Capitals to do is focus on the playoffs.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Maple Leafs: 4, Lightning: 3 (OT)

Flyers: 8, Rangers: 5

Wild: 8, Sharks: 7 (OT)

Oilers: 4, Blues: 3

Ducks: 4, Flames: 3 (OT)

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.

Nashville Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club, 9 p.m.

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Detroit: The Detroit Red Wings are one loss away from being eliminated from playoff contention. They have hope, but that’s not enough. What the Red Wings need is a miracle.

Pittsburgh: It’s been a whirlwind year for Rutget McGroarty. After moving back and forth from the minors, the Pittsburgh Penguins rookie passed his first test in the NHL. (+)

New Jersey: On Tuesday, the New Jersey Devils were denied from clinching a spot in the playoffs by the Bruins. On Wednesday, they punched their ticket without even being on the ice.

Colorado: Without some of their top names in the lineup, Charlie Coyle answered the call for the Colorado Avalanche. (+)

San Jose: Macklin Celebrini is still only in his first year in the league and is already breaking records for the San Jose Sharks.