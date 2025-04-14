Bruins Brief: One For the Road; de Haan Fed Up With Rangers

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Monday, April 14, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

One For the Road: The road has not been kind to the Bruins all year. But in their final matchup away from home ice, they made sure to take care of business with a win over the Penguins. Read the full Bruins recap.

Bruins Face Big Questions After Geekie’s Big Year: Morgan Geekie has surprised by having a big year on the ice, leaving the Bruins with a few big questions to answer before they sit down with him at the negotiating table this summer.

NHL News:

The Other Side of the Story: Outside of goalie Tristan Jarry, there wasn’t a lot that Mike Sullivan liked about his team’s performance against the Bruins yesterday. After the game, the head coach ripped the Pittsburgh Penguins to shreds.

de Haan Fed Up With Rangers: Calvin de Haan has seen very little ice time since joining the New York Rangers a few months ago and is fed up. The defenseman was just about ready to tear into the team just before the Rangers practiced on Sunday, but thought better of it. Too late, though. He already let the cat out of the bag.

de Haan later took to X to explain his frustrations.

Going to get ahead of this now… I was hoping that I would have been able to express in a scrum setting versus a quote as I was going onto the ice and having it on the Internet 30 seconds later. I said what I said because I am frustrated , and any competitor who says that they… — Calvin de Haan (@cal_dehaan) April 13, 2025

Devils Forward Faces Suspension For Dirty Hit: New Jersey Devils forward Paul Cotter has a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Saftey after his on Adam Pelech left the New York Islanders defenseman bloodied, and pissed.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Bruins: 4, Penguins: 1

Lightning: 7, Sabres: 4

Senators: 4, Flyers: 3 (OT)

Maple Leafs: 4, Hurricanes: 1

Blue Jackets: 4, Capitals: 1

Islanders: 1, Devils: 0

Avalanche: 4, Ducks: 2

Oilers: 4, Jets: 1

Flames: 5, Sharks: 2

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.

San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Florida: After not skating since the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Florida Panthers now know when they’ll have Matthew Tkachuk back at practice.

Detroit: The Detroit Red Wings are missing the playoffs yet again, not for a lack of talent but a lack of urgency.