Bruins Sending Six Players To IIHF World Championships

The Boston Bruins may be done playing hockey for the season, but several of their players aren’t, as six members of the club are heading overseas this summer to represent their respective countries in the 2025 IIHF World Championships.

Jeremy Swayman, Mason Lohrei and Andrew Peeke will all suit up for the United States.

Swayman already wore the Stars and Stripes once this season. He was on the U.S. roster at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but didn’t see any game action.

After making 58 starts this year for the Bruins, it would be easy for Swayman to rest as much as possible this summer. However, he sees the World Championships as an opportunity to restore his confidence after having a forgettable season in Boston, where he posted a woeful 22-29-7 record with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

This will be Swayman’s second time playing in the international tournament. He had a strong showing back in 2022, starting seven games for the Americans, who ultimately lost in the Bronze medal game that year.

Peeke was also on that U.S. team and posted six assists in 10 games. This will be his second time participating in the tournament. As for Lohrei, it’s his first time ever wearing the Red, White, and Blue in any sort of international competition.

Elias Lindholm is no stranger to the World Championship stage. This will be the centerman’s fourth appearance at the tournament, where he’s already had plenty of success with Sweden, including a gold in 2017.

Of course, if the Swedes hope to win gold again this year, or any team for that matter, they’ll have to knock off defending champion Czechia, led by none other than Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak scored the winning goal for the Czechs in last year’s championship game against Switzerland. Since 2016, he’s played in five World Championships, scoring a total of 30 points with 14 goals across 32 games.

Typically, Pavel Zacha has accompanied Pastrnak on the Czech roster, but he will miss this year’s games due to a knee injury he suffered during the regular season with the Bruins. Instead, it will be Jakub Lauko who joins Pastrnak, making his first-ever appearance in the tournament.

The 2025 IIHF World Championship will feature 16 teams and emanate from both Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark. The tournament will begin play on Friday, May 9, with round-robin play and last two weeks before concluding in the championship game on Sunday, May 25.