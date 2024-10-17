Bruins Release New Centennial Celebration Jerseys

The Boston Bruins are adding to their wardrobe.

The Bruins unveiled a new commemorative uniform on Thursday morning, which they will wear against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 1 in their Centennial Game at TD Garden.

A historic jersey for a historic celebration. pic.twitter.com/MzUjwxFoAZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 17, 2024

“The Centennial Game will be a special moment for our organization and more importantly, our fans, so the jersey design had to be fit for the occasion,” said Bruins team president Cam Neely via a press release. “There are so many elements for both fans and the players to enjoy, but my favorite part of the jersey is on the bottom hemline; When our players pull this jersey over their heads, they will see our core values: tradition, grit, passion and heart. These are the values that we have embodied for a century and will carry with us for the next generation, which starts December 1.”

The jerseys are reminiscent of those that the Bruins wore throughout the 1980s, with dipped gold sleeves and socks as well as a modern take on traditional striping. The center crest combines the vintage spokes from the Bruins’ glory days with the contemporary serif varsity ‘B’ that the team has sported since 2007.

A new, color-inverted version of the Centennial patch that was previously displayed on the three Centennial uniforms worn during the 2023-24 season is also a part of the jersey, located on the chest. The new patch includes a nod to Dec. 1 as the date of the Bruins’ inaugural game and brings back the celebratory, metallic gold as an accent around the Bruins bear.

The Bruins' new centennial uniforms are here. What do you think of them? pic.twitter.com/tB69MoDWpM — Boston Hockey Now (@BOSHockeyNow) October 17, 2024

Additional details inside the jersey include a special design on the collar and on the bottom hemline. The collar displays the score of the club’s first-ever game played at Boston Arena on Dec. 1, 1924 – Boston Bruins 2, Montreal Maroons 1.

The jerseys are available for presale online at BostonProShop.com. A limited amount of jerseys are available, and any that are purchased during the pre-order window are expected to be shipped by Nov. 16.