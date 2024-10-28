BOSTON – Jeremy Swayman couldn’t disguise his excitement.

The Boston Bruins goaltender was decked out head-to-toe in his best Monsters, Inc. garb, as the team made its annual Halloween trek to Mass General for Children and Boston Children’s Hospital on Monday.

The all-star goalie dressed up as James P. Sullivan, affectionately known as Sulley, the lovable blue and purple-furred monster from the 2001 film. This marked Swayman’s fifth Halloween hospital visit, arriving dressed for the occasion each time. Over the years, the resident puck-stopper has transformed from Snow White and Pikachu to even Malibu Barbie.

So how did this year’s monsters-inspired costume stack up?

“This has to be one of my favorites,” said Swayman. “I think the guys are in character. They know a lot of quotes already, so I’ve got to freshen up. It’s definitely one of my favorite events of the year for us, and one that I look forward to. Coming in here and seeing all the kids and the staff, it’s a first-class organization. I’m so lucky to be a part of it.”

Also getting into the Halloween spirit were Bruins team captain Brad Marchand (as Mike Wazowski), Hampus Lindholm (Ms. Squibbles) and Matt Poitras (Boo). They were joined by fellow monsters Johnny Beecher, Cole Koepke, Mark Kastelic, Elias Lindholm, Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

The third highest grossing film of 2001, Monsters, Inc. spawned a 2013 prequel, Monsters University and 2021 sequel Monsters at Work.

A top scarer at the factory, Sulley sports a gentle heart and strong sense of justice. His friendship with Mike Wazowski and tight bond with Boo made him a beloved character in the franchise. It was a definite color clash seeing the goalie trade in his Black and Gold jersey for a blue and purple onesie. But it was all in good fun as he drove from the team’s practice facility in Brighton to the hospital.

“I’m color blind,” said Swayman. “I thought this was black, but it’s awesome. The Bruins staff are pretty incredible when it comes to costume selections for us. I wore mine on the drive over and got a couple of good looks. I’m in character.”

For Swayman, dressing up is always pretty special. Especially when it comes to giving back to the community,

“It’s our opportunity to get to connect with the community that supports us,” said Swayman. “We know they’re here with us every step of the way. To get this opportunity to see them in person and show that we’re supporting them. They are the future heroes in this hall, and keeping their attitudes and seeing the smiles on their faces is pretty special to be a part of.”

Hampus Lindholm looked the part as Ms. Squibbles, from the films 2013 prequel Monster University. The five-eyed mother of Squishy is a doting parent. Her warm personality matched her vintage-styled hair curlers and multi-colored robe.

“I love Monsters, Inc.,” said Hampus. “It’s a great movie. I grew up with the first one. This costume is from Monsters University. I need a couple more eyes, but I’ve got the same hair at least.”

Although Halloween isn’t as much of a world-wide fascination in Lindholm’s native Sweden, it is slowly catching on.

“We always look up to you Americans, and Halloween is actually getting bigger and bigger back home,” said Hampus. “When I grew up, we did trick or treating around Easter, not so much Halloween. But it’s getting bigger. You may see more Sharon Squibbles in Sweden soon. Who knows.”

In the meantime, the big defenseman will keep the U.S. tradition alive making the haunted hospital rounds.

“We’re all big kids,” said Hampus. “We all know how much it means for Halloween and the holidays to bring that joy. These kids are going through tough times, and it’s nice to put smiles on their faces. If we can help them in any way with that it’s a pleasure to come here. It also brings so much joy to us as a team and players. If we can bring a smile to them, it brings a smile to us.”

The Bruins return to ice Tuesday to play host to the Philadelphia Flyers, Oct. 29 at TD Garden. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.

