Justin Brazeau Earns Second Opportunity on Bruins’ Second Line

BRIGHTON–It’s the start of another week in Boston.

As always, the Pike is a parking lot, we’re all leaving the house every morning dressed for three different seasons, and the Bruins are looking for someone to play on the right wing of their second line.

The Bruins have tried five different skaters next to Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle through nine games this season. Now they’re giving a Justin Brazeau a chance to claim the spot after he’s scored two goals in his last two games.

“He’s getting into the areas that he has success in,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said of Brazeau Monday morning following practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “His goal is the best example of it, but on a power play, too. He was owning the net front. He knows what he is, and he’s played to what he is.”

Justin Brazeau ties it up for the @NHLBruins! 👔 📺: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/3PJThLxOKy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 27, 2024

Brazeau auditioned for the role on Oct. 19 when the Bruins were in Utah but, like others who have tried, didn’t stick.

Throughout this season, he has seen his place in the lineup fluctuate.

Brazeau has appeared on the third line and the fourth line. He has played on the left side and the right. He was even scratched for a game in Colorado.

It’s an all too familiar experience for the 26-year-old, who made his NHL debut last season.

“I’ve been through this before,” said Brazeau. “I’ve been up and down my entire career. It’s about knowing who you are, what you do well on the ice, and never trying to be somebody you’re not. I always just go out there knowing exactly what I need to do to help the team.”

Last time out against Toronto, the Bruins gave Matthew Poitras a trial run alongside Marchand and Coyle, hoping the youngster could help the two veterans find the offensive touch that has eluded them to start the season.

The plan worked to start, but the Bruins chose to move Poitras, a natural center, back to the middle on the third line midway through the eventual overtime win.

Brazeau and Poitras couldn’t be any more different if they tried.

While the petite Poitras uses his swift skating and puck skills to create scoring chances out of thin air, Brazeau isn’t so innovative.

The burley behemoth uses his six-foot-five, 220-pound frame to force his way to the front of the net and score goals that aren’t as pretty but are just as effective.

“I know I’m not the fastest player on the ice, but that doesn’t mean you can’t play fast,” Brazeau said. “Moving pucks quick, being hard on the forecheck, and keeping that O-zone time, that’s what I have to do.

“I don’t think anything should change,” Brazeau continued. “I just got to do what I do best, make some room out there for those guys and try to be hard on the forecheck to help get pucks back so that when they’re making plays, I’m there for a second opportunity.”

Brazeau will get his second opportunity to play in the extended role Tuesday night when the Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers.

How long he’ll stay there is up to him. Until someone chooses to separate themselves from the pack, Brazeau has as good of a chance as anyone else.

“There are individuals who are still focused on results,” said Montgomery. “Results should not factor into your preparation. It’s human nature that it does. If someone is in a job and they’re expecting a promotion, and they’re focused on the promotion, but they’re not doing their daily tasks until that promotion, well, then you’re not doing your job. People keep evaluating whether you’re an athlete or whatever job you have that allows you to put food on the table.”