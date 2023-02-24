Bruins Daily: Trader Don Strikes Again! NHL News And Rumors

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney pulled some NHL trade magic again, and then his team pulled some magic of their own on the ice Thursday night.

That, Bruins news, and the latest trade rumors in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

With eight days to go until the NHL trade deadline, ‘Trader Don’ Sweeney struck again as the Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals early Thursday night.

As my BHN colleague Joe Haggerty wrote, this trade will make the Boston Bruins a pain in the derriere come playoff time.

Following the trade, the Bruins proved their GM – who said they could win any type of game – right and took a see-saw affair from the Seattle Kraken 6-5.

Bruins winger Brad Marchand was Public Enemy No. 1 heading into the game Thursday after some Twitter chirping earlier in the week. He did his best to silence the crowd, though with a goal and an assist.

Bruins center Tomas Nosek was cleared to play Thursday but was not in the lineup against the Kraken.

National Hockey Now

NYI: So if the New York Islanders make another move before the NHL Trade Deadline, who could they acquire?

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost four games straight as they try to stay in the Stanley Cup Playoff race. Will Penguins general manager face reality and be a seller heading into the NHL trade deadline?

WSH: Here’s why the Washington Capitals decided to trade Orlov and Hathaway to the Bruins.

FLA: The Florida Panthers lost center Chris Tierney on waivers to the Montreal Canadiens.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings are in the playoff hunt. Will they be players on the NHL trade market before the deadline a week from today?

COL: Beware of the Colorado Avalanche. The defending Stanley Cup Champions are rolling.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights have needed a gut-check win for awhile, and they got it on Thursday night.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings don’t seem to be safe with a lead lately.

SJS: With the San Jose Sharks set to retire his No. 12 on Saturday, could Patrick Marleau rejoin the Sharks organization?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach has an injury that should shut the anit-vaxxers up. CGY: With their youth bursting onto their current lineup, could the Calgary Flames be sellers ahead of the NHL trade deadline? NHL

The Ottawa Senators have cilmbed back into the Stanley Cup Playoff race and appear to be buyers ahead of the NHL trade deadline.