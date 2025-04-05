Bruins vs. Hurricanes Preview: Lines, Notes & How To Watch

The Boston Bruins (30-37-9) continue to integrate young prospects into their lineup as they welcome the Carolina Hurricanes (46-25-4) to TD Garden tonight. Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

Minten Making Debut:

There was a lot that the Bruins liked about Fraser Minten’s game, even before acquiring him from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Brandon Carlo trade. The 20-year-old has earned a reputation as a cerebral, two-way player with an unwavering work ethic. With that skill set and a six-foot-two frame, it’s as if Minten was made to be a Bruin, and he will make his debut for the team tonight.

Projected Bruins Lines:

Geekie – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Zacha – Mittlestadt – Lysell

Khusnutdinov – Minten – Lettieri

Lauko – Beecher – Koepke

Zadorov – Jokiharju

Wotherspoon – Peeke

Lohrei – Mitchell

Swayman

Korpisalo

Last Time Out:

The Bruins were helpless on Thursday night as they lost their 10th straight game. Not even a reunion with their old arch-rival was enough to inspire a broken Bruins team as they fell 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Center.

The Opponent:

The Carolina Hurricanes arrive in Boston as one of the Eastern Conference’s hottest teams, having won seven of their last 10 games.

Carolina is among the league’s best at both ends of the ice and is particularly strong in shorthanded situations, ranked second across the entire NHL.

If there’s one thing, though, that may benefit the Bruins, it’s that the Hurricanes haven’t played well on the road this season. They’re just 16-17-3 away from home this year, including a loss last night in Detroit.

Sebastian Aho leads the team in scoring, tallying 70 points with 28 goals while centering Carolina’s top line.

Frederik Andersen will go for his eighth consecutive win as the projected starter in net. He carries a record of 13-5-0 with a 1.95 goals against average and a .920 save percentage across 18 starts.

Boston is 0-2-0 in two previous meetings with Carolina this season.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Hurricanes from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on NESN 360 or ESPN Plus for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.