Bruins Daily: Marchand Lucky; Penguins A Mess; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins already got deeper via the NHL trade market and with under a week to go until the trade deadline, fellow contenders are trying to do the same.

That, Bruins news, and the latest trade rumors in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is being praised around the NHL, but more importantly in the Bruins dressing room, for the trade he pulled off on Thursday night.

Given his disciplinary rap sheet, Boston Bruins fans should feel lucky and not complaining that Brad Marchand was fined and not suspended, and move on. It was a dangerous play; not full out slew-foot dangerous but dangerous, and punished accordingly.

National Hockey Now

WSH: New Boston Bruins winger Garnet Hathaway shared an emotional goodbye with now former teammate, but always best friend, Nic Dowd, before he and new Bruins defenseman Dmirty Orlov took off for Vancouver to meet the Bruins.

PIT: Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, and general manager Ron Hextall are reportedly at odds on acquiring a defenseman like Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market, and the team is a mess on the ice.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella thinks Joel Farabee’s agent Shawn Hunwick should ‘shutup’

NYI: It may be time for the New York Islanders to accept their fate that they’re not going to the dance this spring. The Isles lost another game they should’ve and had to win on Friday night.

FLA: More and more, it appears the Florida Panthers will go from winning the President’s Trophy last season to not making the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

DET: The sudden emergence of the Detroit Red Wings as a Stanley Cup playoff contender may be a bit early, but it’s been coming.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche are starting to look like the defending Stanley Cup Champions again and that’s not a good thing for the Central Division and the Western Conference.

VGK: Can the Vegas Golden Knights make another big splash on the NHL trade market and land a player like San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier?

SJS: What could the St. Louis Blues offer the San Jose Sharks for Timo Meier on the NHL trade market?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Minnesota Wild have become brokers on the NHL trade market; can the Montreal Canadiens do the same? CGY: Should the Calgary Flames try and acquire Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser on the NHL trade market? NHL

NHL trade rumors continue to percolate that Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane will actually get his wish and be traded to the New York Rangers and props should be going to our man Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now for being the first to report how close this is to happening. It’s been pretty shameful how many supposed big time NHL insiders have grabbed this report as if it was their own and not cited Stefen’s original report from last Thursday. NHL journalism has pretty much gone down the tubes and lost all decency these days.