Bruins Daily: Ullmark; Kane-Rangers Close; NHL Rumors

Patrick Kane continued to dominate NHL trade talk as the Blackhawks and Rangers closed in on a deal Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins, and more specifically, Linus Ullmark continued to make history in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

That, Boston Bruins news, and the latest NHL news and trade rumors in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand scored a goal and extended his point streak (3g, 3a) to five games, and the Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1.

Linus Ullmark continued his Vezina Trophy-worthy season by becoming the first goalie in Boston Bruins history to score a goal.

The Boston Bruins hit the NHL trade market again on Saturday and acquired a former first round pick and Boston University player in Shane Bowers.

Great catch by our National Hockey Now Capitals reporter Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now, who realized that new Boston Bruins and former Capitals winger Garnet Hathaway had spray-painted his gloves black for his Bruins debut Saturday night.

It looks like Garnet Hathaway has taken a page out of Brad Marchand's book, spray painting over his Capitals gloves black following his trade to the Bruns. More on the new paint job as No. 21 makes his Boston debut:https://t.co/6OczfLtgyo — Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) February 26, 2023

National Hockey Now

WSH: Former Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith made his Washington Capitals debut on Saturday afternoon.

PIT: What will the Pittsburgh Penguins do before the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline?

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers have placed center Travis Konecny on injured reserve. Could they become salary cap brokers at the NHL trade deadline?

NYI: How much of an impact has Bo Horvat had in his first ten games with the New York Islanders?

DET: The Detroit Red Wings came back down to earth on Saturday night, losing 3-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche paid homage to a key cog in their 2022 Stanley Cup win, Nazem Kadri.

SJS: Former Boston Bruins captain Joe Thornton is still undecided about his future.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Why isn’t Montreal Canadiens winger Josh Anderson drawing more attention on the NHL trade market? CGY: Will the underachieving Calgary Flames be busy before the NHL trade deadline? NHL