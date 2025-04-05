Fraser Minten: Bruins Call Up Highly Touted Prospect Acquired At Trade Deadline

Playing in the NHL isn’t new to Fraser Minten, but doing so for the Boston Bruins will be.

Just four weeks after being acquired by the Bruins at the NHL trade deadline, the forward prospect will debut for the team tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“The reports that we got from Providence were that he’s been a very reliable player, smart and heady.” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco told reporters Saturday morning at TD Garden. “We’re going to throw him on the penalty kill here tonight and see where that goes. But that’s the start. I think we’re just looking to see him play a game that he’s been playing in Providence. He’s been playing well down there, and it’s an opportunity for the organization to get a look at him.”

There was a lot that Boston liked about Minten’s game, even before seeing him in black and gold. The 20-year-old earned a reputation as a cerebral, two-way player with an unwavering work ethic.

With that skill set and a six-foot-two frame, it’s as if Minten was made to be a Bruin, which is why he was the centerpiece of the return the team received from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Brandon Carlo.

“They went out and got me because they thought it would translate well,” said Minten. “I think it’s been going well so far, just being a guy who plays well on both sides of the puck and closes plays and transitions them and plays sort of that reliable, consistent style of hockey that the Bruins like to play.”

Minten has fit seamlessly into the Bruins’ system while playing for AHL Providence over the last few weeks. He recorded a hat trick in just his third game with the Babys B’s and has scored seven points in 10 total games.

Minten’s run of strong play lately bodes well for him as he makes his way up to Boston. Even though he’s previously played in 19 career NHL games, the transition back to the high level of hockey will come with a few challenges after spending the last few months in the minors.

“It’s really just about going out and playing your game and playing to your strengths,” said Sacco. “Try not to overthink things all the time. Where should I be? Should I be here? Should I be there? If you do that, you’re going to get yourself paralyzed at times, and you’re not going to skate. I think the biggest thing right now is that you need to be skating. You need to get acclimated to the NHL pace.”

While Minten still has room for growth on the ice, he’s matured through a firsthand lesson in the business side of the game.

“It’s been kind of the whole taste of pro hockey in my first year, which is good to get the reps of the young guy getting to understand how the business works, and going up, going down a few times a season,” Mintnen said. “I’m just trying to figure out what you can do to stick around and ultimately get to the NHL and stay there. There have been lots of good experiences, and it’s definitely been helpful for my trajectory.”

One thing that Minten doesn’t need to worry about during his Bruins debut is the game’s end result.

Boston still wants and desperately needs a win, but it would mean little at this point. A 10-game losing streak has all but officially eliminated the team from making the playoffs, with seven games left in the regular season.

“Everyone in here wants to play to win the game,” said Minten. “The coaches want us playing to win the game, and that’s what we’re going to try to do. We’re not too worried about the standings, but regardless, we’re going to go out and try and win a game tonight.”

Ultimately, Minten’s performance won’t reveal much for the Bruins in the short term but will speak volumes for their future.