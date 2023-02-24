Talking Points: ‘Czech Line’ Steps Up, Bruins Beat Kraken 6-5

Here are the Talking Points from a barnburner 6-5 win for the Boston Bruins over the Seattle Kraken:

GOLD STAR: ‘The Czech Line’ of Pave Zacha (1a), David Krejci (1g, 1a), and David Pastrnak (1g, 1a), had a rough start but recovered just fine to account for five points in the win. The second line had brutal neutral zone coverage on Hingham, MA native Matthew Beniers goal that gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead 40 ticks into the game but bounced back mid-way through the first period when Pastrnak kept the play alive in the offensive zone to Zacha who fed it to Krejci to tie the game at one 11:18 into the period. After Vince Dunn made it 2-1 Kraken 1:17 into the second period, Pastrnak scored his 42nd of the season 1:06 later to tie the game at two. The trio wouldn’t register a point again but were a presence throughout as they combined for nine shots on net.

BLACK EYE: Given their record and place in the standings, it’s a bit difficult to complain after a win, but the Boston Bruins were absolutely brutal in their neutral zone coverage. The Seattle Kraken repeatedly had odd-man rushes and while he allowed five goals, Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman deserves tons of credit for making 36 saves and not letting this game go off the rails for his team.

TURNING POINT: Of course Jake DeBrusk’s game-winner with 1:38 left in regulation was obviously the difference in this see-saw affair, but Brandon Carlo’s game-tying tally at 16:19 of the third period had to be a confidence-breaker for the Kraken. It came just 29 seconds after Jaden Schwartz completed a two-goal swing for the Kraken and gave them a 5-4 lead.

CARLO RESPONDS! Brandon Carlo converts on Lindholm's great pass, tying it back up for the Bruins!

HONORABLE MENTION: Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand drew the ire of Kraken fans two days before the game Thursday, and as he always seems to do, he shut them up with his play on the ice. Marchand finished with a goal and an assist, six shots and was a plus 3.

Brad Marchand makes it 3-2:

BY THE NUMBERS: 7-11 – As in the Boston Bruins dressing Jakub Zboril and playing with seven defensemen and 11 forwards due to Tomas Nosek still being out of the lineup and Craig Smith being traded early on Thursday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was very much like a playoff game. We treated it like a playoff game coming in. The momentum swings were drastic, but I loved their composure on the bench and our willingness to go right back after them even when things didn’t go our way” – Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery to NESN after the game.