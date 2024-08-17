Bruins Brief: What’s Right And Wrong With Pastrnak; Back-To-School

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It is Saturday, August 17, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the National Hockey League today.

Beecher, Lohrei In Back-To-School Spirit:

Training camp may still be a month away, but two of the youngest members of the Bruins roster are eager and ready to get back to work.

John Beecher and Mason Lohrei showed last year they have the ability to contribute at the NHL level. Entering this season, they have high expectations for themselves and are ready to help the Bruins make another deep playoff run.

Pastrnak Among The Best, But Still Underrated:

David Pastrnak is widely considered to be one of the best players at his position in the NHL. So, how is it possible he’s still underrated?

NHL Network put out its list ranking the top 20 Wingers in the league right now earlier this week. There are a few things it got right, and one thing it got glaringly wrong when it comes to where the Bruins star is ranked.

Welcome, Ottawa Hockey Now:

The National Hockey Now network continues to grow with the launch of our newest site in Ottawa.

Say hello, and make sure to follow Danny McCloskey, who will be on top of everything in Canada’s capital.

The Senators will surely be improved this year now that they have old friend Linus Ullmark in net. But if they’re going to make any real noise in the Atlantic Division, the Senators must fix their powerplay.

More From National Hockey Now:

Colorado: A former high-ranking employee within the NHL league office, Andrew Wilson is now the assistant general manager of the Colorado Avalanche.

Detroit: Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko have done a fair amount of winning in their careers. Now, they’re hoping to accomplish some more with the Detroit Red Wings. (+)

Montreal: This BU product may one day become a phenom for the Montreal Canadiens.

New Jersey: A young team like the New Jersey Devils can always benefit from an added veteran presence in its dressing room.

Philadelphia: If the Philadelphia Flyers are going to make it back to the playoffs, they’ll need to ramp up their offensive production. Will Matvei Michkov be the answer the Flyers have been waiting for?

Pittsburgh: With contract talks seemingly going nowhere, expect Sidney Crosby to lockdown the idea of future negotiations with the Pittsburgh Penguins once the season begins.

San Jose: Never mind Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith; the San Jose Sharks will need a few answers from Fabian Zetterlund this season. (+)