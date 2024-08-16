Bruins Beecher, Lohrei In Back-To-School Spirit

BOSTON – The start of the NHL season can’t come soon enough for John Beecher and Mason Lohrei.

After making significant strides as Boston Bruin rookies, the center and defenseman appear confident as the start of training camp draws near.

“The off-season has been really productive,” said Beecher, who enjoyed some rest and relaxation back home in Elmira, New York, before returning to the Bay State July 4th. “I got some nice down time with the family, got back out here, and have been working pretty hard for a while. I’m excited for camp.”

“I have high goals for myself,” said Lohrei, who also spent time in his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin, over the summer. “They also have high expectations, so obviously I’m working hard every day to meet those. It’s going to take time just like anything, but I’m excited to get this next season underway.”

But before hitting the ice, the two Bruins were back at TD Garden on Thursday passing out backpacks, as part of the 13th annual Back to School Celebration. The Bruins home arena hosted the event, joining forces with the Salvation Army and City of Boston, distributing 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to thousands of students in attendance.

This year, TD Garden donated $10,000 to the Boston Public Schools Office of Health and Wellness (OHW) to support their Comprehensive School Physical Activity (CSPAP) framework. Over the past decade, TD Garden Neighborhood Charities has donated more than 50,000 backpacks and nearly $500,000 to the Greater Boston Community.

Although the event was an overwhelming success for the students, it also signaled that summer vacation is slowly coming to an end. Something both Bruins could relate to.

“I’m not gonna lie, I wasn’t a big fan of school,” said Lohrei, with a smile. “It’s definitely an exciting time of the year, but it’s also the end of summer. No one is excited about that.”

“You always knew the school year was coming back once you walked into Target with your mom, and they have all the back-to-school stuff up,” said Beecher. “You’d put your head down and realize that reality was coming back.”

Beecher, whose mom is an 11th grade English teacher, was still able to put things in their proper perspective.

“Some of my best memories growing up were being at school with my buddies,” said Beecher. “Obviously, no kid in the world wants to get done with their summer break. But at the end of the day, it’s always nice to get back into a routine and get back into the classroom.”

Both Bruins are ready to return to their respective NHL routines. A pair of amateur tryout invitees, the two have displayed the kind of resilience and work ethic that should make them Causeway Street regulars in the years to come.

A 6-foot-3, 215-pound center, Beecher was one of the Bruins most pleasant surprises, breaking into the opening night lineup last year. The University of Michigan product netted seven goals and 10 points in 52 games, while adding some much-needed size to the fourth line.

“Going into the season, not many people were expecting me to make the opening night roster and make an impact,” said Beecher. “I was able to do that, which was huge for me and my confidence. Obviously, there were some ups and downs. I got sent down, but felt I handled it well. I spent my time in Providence working hard, got my game back to where it needed to be, and helped the team at the end of the season going into the playoffs. I learned and grew so much as a player and as a person. You mature so fast taking on the grind of an NHL schedule.”

A 6-foot-5, 211-pound defenseman, Lohrei started last season in Providence, but was quickly called up to the parent club in early November due to a mounting injury list. The former Ohio State Buckeye didn’t disappoint, scoring four goals and 13 points in 41 games, while supplying sound defensive play.

“I just tried to learn every day,” said Lohrei. “Being around everyone on the team and organization was so beneficial. Looking back, I’m happy with the way it went with all the trials and tribulations. At the end, I felt pretty good about my game in the playoffs. Obviously, there’s still a bunch of things I wanted to work on over the summer, so I’m just trying to address those. But that playoff run just made me a whole lot hungrier for what’s to come.”

Although they’ve both enjoyed initial NHL success, neither is about to take anything for granted heading into their sophomore season.

“It’s never easy, especially since it’s only year No. 2.” said Lohrei, “You always got to work for it, always got to earn it. It’s a new year. I don’t even know how many defensemen are coming to camp, but everybody wants to make the team. I just want to prove what I can do and continue to get better.”

“I want to be a full-time NHLer,” the defenseman added. “That’s my goal for the season, and I obviously want to be a top defenseman. So whatever steps I need to make to continue to do that is what I’m going to do.”