Bruins Brief: Lucic Training For Potential Comeback; Pastrnak Overlooked

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Friday, August 16, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the National Hockey League today.

Lucic Training For Comeback

Following his arrest last November for assault and battery, former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is reportedly training to make a potential comeback.

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Face-Off, the 35-year-old Lucic has not given up on his playing career, as he’s spent the summer working out in New Jersey.

Lucic played in four games for the Bruins last season before getting arrested for allegedly choking his wife and taking an indefinite leave of absence soon thereafter.

Although the case against Lucic was dismissed back in February, he is currently ineligible to play in the NHL and must be cleared by league commissioner Gary Bettman in order to return.

NHL Network Snubs Pastrnak:

David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s top goal-scorers and is highly regarded as one of the best wings in the entire league. But perhaps not as highly as some here in Boston may think.

Earlier this week, NHL Network unveiled its list of the league’s top 20 wings ahead of the 2024 season and ranked Pastrnak fourth, behind Nikita Kucherov, Matthew Tkachuk, and even Mikko Rantanen.

Introducing the Top 20 Wings Right Now! What are your thoughts on our list?@NHL | #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/8HIrTkNSPp — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 14, 2024

Bruins captain Brad Marchand also made the list, falling in at 18th.

More From National Hockey Now:

Detroit: Chris Pronger and Steve Yzerman are forever connected by a hit that Yzerman laid on Pronger during the 2002 playoffs that resulted in Pronger tearing his ACL. More than two decades later, Pronger still has a sour taste toward the general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida: From the dugout in Milwaukee to the front office in Sunrise, Bill Zito had a long journey to becoming the general manager of the Florida Panthers. One that came full circle as he brought the Stanley Cup back to where it all started.

Montreal: Take a look at where the depth chart stands for the Montreal Canadiens ahead of what could be a breakout year.

Nashville: After the Nashville Predators traded away Cody Glass, Nashville Hockey Now’s Clay Brewer lays down the law with some thoughts on the team’s current salary cap situation.

Pittsburgh: The trade the Predators made sent Glass to the Steel City. Now, here’s what comes next for the Pittsburgh Penguins. (+)

Washington: A familiar face is returning to the Washington Capitals in training camp after the team signed Jakub Vrana to a PTO.