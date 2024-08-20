Bruins Brief: Laine Traded To Montreal; Nashville Goalie Wants Out

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Tuesday, August 20, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the National Hockey League today.

Laine Traded To Montreal:

A Bruins’ top rival made an impact trade on Monday, as the Montreal Canadiens acquired former second-overall pick Patrik Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Patrik Laine is a Montreal Canadien — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 19, 2024

Along with Laine, Montreal also acquired a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft in the trade and sent defenseman Jordan Harris to the Blue Jackets.

By shedding Laine’s contract, Columbus adds $7.3 million in cap space and also avoids what would’ve been an uncomfortable situation.

Laine requested a trade out of Columbus after spending four frustrating years with the club. But, while new Blue Jackets president of hockey operations Don Waddell was obliged to find a trade, he also made no guarantees.

Now, in Montreal, Laine will get the fresh start he sought.

All in all, the trade should benefit everyone involved.

Prospect Askarov Wants Out Of Nashville:

Another trade request is being put in just as another is being fulfilled.

A rising prospect for the Nashville Predators, goalie Yaroslav Askarov formally asked the organization to trade him on Monday.

Askarov, 22, made his NHL debut last season, but his path to a full-time starting job in Nashville disappeared this offseason after the Predators reached a long-term extension with Juuse Saros earlier this summer.

Fortunately for him, plenty of teams are in the market for a young goaltender, including the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks.

Oilers Approaching Crucial Deadline:

Today, the Edmonton Oilers must decide whether or not to match the offer sheets the St. Louis Blues placed on restricted free agents Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway last week.

If they don’t, the Oilers will receive both a second and third-round pick from the Blues. However, it’s anyone’s guess at the moment which way Edmonton is leaning.

Offer sheets are rare, but they are no less startling whenever they’re used.

Nevertheless, Bruins fans still have nothing to worry about in regard to Jeremy Swayman.

More From National Hockey Now:

Buffalo: A series of ill-fated trades were the start of more than a decade of misery for the Buffalo Sabres.

Florida: Not sure whether people in Boston will want to see this or look away in disgust, but Celtics star Jayson Tatum was welcomed back home as he threw out the first pitch at the St. Louis Cardinals game, alongside Stanley Cup Champion Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers.

Ottawa: Bruins fans already know Linus Ullmark pretty well, but now the Ottawa Senators are getting to know the former Vezina winner.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins shook up their front office with a few new hires on Monday, including one from the Tampa Bay Rays.

San Jose: Newly acquired defenseman Cody Ceci is excited to help lead a young San Jose Sharks team.