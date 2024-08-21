Bruins Brief: Benefitting From Rival’s Trade; Johansen Fighting Flyers

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Wednesday, August 21, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the National Hockey League today.

Bruins Benefit From Rival’s Trade:

It’s been a while since the Boston Bruins made a move, and yet they’ve benefited from one without even being directly involved.

On Monday, the Montreal Canadiens acquired Patrik Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets, which should only help the Bruins as they try to sign Jeremy Swayman.

Kraken Sign RFA Beniers:

While the Bruins are still trying to find a deal with Swayman, another high-profile restricted free agent signed a long-term deal elsewhere.

The Seattle Kraken agreed to terms with forward Matthew Beniers on a seven-year contract on Tuesday, which carries an average annual value of $7.14 million.

CHEERS FOR BENIERS!!!! 🙌 We’ve agreed to terms with forward Matty Beniers on a seven-year contract with 7.14M AAV. pic.twitter.com/Zi5XZhWWwH — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) August 20, 2024

Beniers, 21, scored 37 points with 15 goals in 77 games for Seattle last season. A former second-overall draft pick in 2021, Beniers won the Calder Trophy as that season’s rookie of the year.

Oilers Don’t Match Offer Sheets, Broberg And Holloway Join Blues:

Two other restricted free agents landed new deals yesterday as well, but unlike Beniers, it’s not with their former teams.

Defensemen Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway are now officially members of the St. Louis Blues after the Edmonton Oilers chose not to match the offer sheets that St. Louis placed on them last week.

The move by St. Louis was one rarely seen in the NHL. It’s not often that general managers tender offer sheets, but Blues GM Doug Armstrong had no issue doing so and will gladly do it again.

Flyers, Johansen Fight Over Contract Termination:

In non-restricted free agent news, Ryan Johansen is filing a grievance against the Philadelphia Flyers without ever dressing for the team in a game.

The Flyers acquired Johansen from the Colorado Avalanche at last year’s trade deadline. However, two days after he had just played in a game for Colorado, Johansen reported to Philadelphia with an injury, and the Flyers immediately placed him on waivers.

The Flyers terminating Johansen’s contract on Tuesday due to a “material breach” appears to indicate that there is still a disagreement between the two sides over the status of the player’s health entering the season.

Johansen, who is represented by Kurt Overhardt, has 60 days to formally file his grievance with the NHL league office.

