Bruins Daily: No Bergeron, No Sweat; Stanley Cup Playoffs Begin

The Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 in Game 1 in a thrilling first night of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston Bruins

Without their captain, and honestly without playing their best game, the Boston Bruins still beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series. The Bruins got goals from three different players and Tyler Bertuzzi set up two goals in his first-ever playoff game. The Boston Bruins now lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron did not play in Game 1 due to assorted nagging injuries, but the Bruins did get Linus Ullmark back and as he has all season, he delivered with a brilliant 31-save performance.

Yours truly is already on record as saying Taylor Hall will step up and the Boston Bruins will sweep the Panthers. What does my partner-in-crime, Haggs think of the series?

Could Boston Bruins winger Trent Frederic pull a Barclay Goodrow and bank on a new contract this summer?

Florida Panthers

Here’s the view from the other side as the Florida Panthers maybe lost a game that was there to steal.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings stole game 1 from the Edmonton Oilers with a gutsy performance and a 4-3 overtime win on the road.

COL: Is Alexander Georgiev ready for the moment as the Colorado Avalanche begins their Stanley Cup defense?

VGK: Let the Kucherov LTIR conspiracy theories begin as Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is suddenly healthy enough to play for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

National Hockey Now

MTL: How does the Bruins-Panthers series affect the 2023 NHL Draft position for the Montreal Canadiens?

PIT: How screwed on the salary cap is the next general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

CGY: The Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving mutually parted ways on Monday.

NHL

Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson made 51 saves and Ryan Hartman scored the overtime winner as the Wild beat the Stars 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.