Murphy: With Contract Expiring, Frederic Could Bank In Playoffs (+)
Could Boston Bruins winger Trent Frederic become the next player to establish himself league-wide in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and earn a hefty pay raise in the process?
The 6-foot-2, 203-pound forward had a career-high in goals (17), assists (14) snd points with 31 in the 2022-23 regular season, and will be depended on to stay part of the team’s bottom-six forward depth.
Trent Frederic, 25, is playing on an expiring two-year contract that carried a $1.05M AAV and can become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this offseason. Will he bank in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?
