Haggs: Pastrnak ‘Too Good’ To Be This Quiet For Bruins |BHN+

BOSTON – As the first-round playoff series continues to extend for the Boston Bruins, it may be high time to ask where the real David Pastrnak has been?

Pastrnak was seemingly automatic as a game-breaking force for the Bruins this season while racking up a career-high 61 goas and pushing a B’s offense that went into few lulls during the regular season. Pastrnak has two goals in the series against the Panthers, but those are his only two points in the five playoff games against Florida with 18 shots on net during the first-round playoff series.

For a guy that had 113 points in 82 games that’s a significant downturn in offensive production.

Clearly the prolific right winger has missed playmaking center David Krejci, who has been out since Game 2 with an undisclosed injury, but it’s just as clear that Pastrnak hasn’t been able to generate the Grade-A scoring chances for himself and others like he did during the regular season. He probably had the best chance to win Game 5’s 4-3 loss in overtime when he rifled a slapshot that handcuffed Sergei Bobrovsky, but the puck trickled away from the crease and out of danger after squirting through the Florida goaltender’s equipment.

Pastrnak’s shot leaks through Bobrovsky and skitters brought the crease. pic.twitter.com/H5oJmFuJc9 — Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) April 27, 2023

But in general, Pastrnak has been shooting too far from the net, shying away from too many of the fierce playoff puck battles and may even be playing through some kind of nagging injury in this first round of the playoffs.