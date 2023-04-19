Bruins Daily: Will Bergeron Play? Same Old Maple Leafs

The status for Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is still in doubt for Game 2 tonight, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are still the same old Leafs.

Will Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron play in Game 2 tonight at TD Garden? The mystery surrounding Bergeron’s status continued on Tuesday as many started to wonder if an illness is really what kept him out of Game 1?

If Game 1 is any indication, the Boston Bruins – as expected – have a gigantic edge in goaltending in their first round series with the Florida Panthers. Linus Ullmark looked like his Vezina self and Alex Lyon looked like an AHL goalie in Game 1.

Despite what not just this puck scribe and my colleague, Joe Haggerty, thought was an average performance at best, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice indicated that he will go back to Alex Lyon in Game 2.

COL: In their first-ever Stanley Cup Playoff game, the Seattle Kraken upset the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinals series.

VGK: Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights laid a dud in Game 1, losing 5-1 to the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1.

LAK: After a thrilling comeback and upset win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1, the Los Angeles Kings will get re-enforcements in their lineup for Game 2 tonight.

NYI: The New York Islanders will look to even up up the snooze fest that is their opening round series with the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in Game 2.

MTL: Could the Montreal Canadiens wind up picking third overall at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft after picking first overall last year?

PIT: Is Scituate, MA native and former Boston University star Steve Greeley a candidate to become the next general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

CGY: Most NHL teams would fire Darryl Sutter after the season he had but apparently Calgary Flames ownership blindly supports him.

SJS: Will potentially former San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer have trouble on the unrestricted free agent market due to his asinine stance on Pride night? Probably not, since the majority of the league seems to be frauds when it comes to hockey being for everyone.

If Game 1 of their first round series with the Tampa Bay Lightning is any indication, it’s going to be the same old story for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans.