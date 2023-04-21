Bruins Daily: Lineup Changes Coming; Did Tkachuk Cross Line?

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is getting ready to make lineup changes, but it doesn’t appear that Patrice Bergeron returning to the lineup is one of them.

That and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron continued to skate on his own on Thursday, but his status for Game 3 is still very much up in the air.

While Bergeron is questionable at best for Game 3, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is looking into lineup changes for Game 3, and putting defenseman Matt Grzelcyk back in sounds like a strong possibility.

Brad Marchand has been solid, but the Boston Bruins have not been close to their best in this first-round series with the Panthers. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?

The Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers series got nasty at the end of Game 2, which should also be the case for Game 3. Will the Bruins go after Matthew Tkachuk?

Trash talk may still be part of hockey, but IMHO, wives and family are off-limits. What Matthew Tkachuk repeatedly said about Tomas Nosek’s wife is unacceptable and classless, and he deserves retribution from a Bruin in Game 3!

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett arguably tilts the center advantage to the Panthers until Bergeron returns to the lineup.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings achieved their goal of splitting the first two games of their series against the Oilers in Edmonton, but they know they can be better.

John Tavares had a hat trick, and the Toronto Maple Leafs returned the favor and embarrassed the Tampa Bay Lightning.

National Hockey Now

Could former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ray Shero return to the team as the new President of Hockey Operations?

As a young, aspiring hockey writer at UMass-Amherst and then when I began my career in the 2001-02 season, Sam Carchidi was one of those hockey reporters I looked up to. For the last 16 months, I was honored to call him a colleague, and with the news that he is moving on to new ventures, I want to thank him and say, Godspeed, Sam. You’re one of the best Philadelphia Flyers reporters in my 48 years on this earth!