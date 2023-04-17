Bruins Daily: Will Bergeron Play? Stanley Cup Playoffs Begin!

After the best regular season in NHL history, the Boston Bruins suddenly have a huge question mark heading into the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Will Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron be in the lineup when the Bruins host the Florida panthers in Game 1 of their first round Stanley Cup Playoffs series tonight (7:30 p.m. NESN, BSFL, ESPN, CBC, SNE, SNP, TVAS)?

While Bergeron’s status for Game 1 is unclear, it’s all but a certainty that Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno will return to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 27.

Regardless of Bergeron’s status, TD Garden will be rocking as it caps off a brilliant day in the city of Boston. The Boston Marathon runs from morning to afternoon, and the Boston Red Sox host the Anaheim Angels before the Boston bruins begin their quest for the 2023 Stanley Cup.

One of the main reasons the Boston Bruins broke the NHL single season record for wins and points was their two goalies, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. The dynamic goalie duo has been awarded the 2023 William M. Jennings Award for finishing with the best goals-against average in the NHL this season.

Florida Panthers

We will be linking their content here during the series but for in-depth Florida Panthers coverage, don’t forget to check out Florida Hockey Now with longtime puck scribe George Richards and hockey writer Calder nominee Colby Guy.

Will Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett play in Game 1?

The Cinderella run that Florida Panthers and journeyman goalie Alex Lyon is on actually took shape in the Panthers’ thrilling last-minute come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Jan. 28.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

COL: How do the forwards match up in the Colorado Avalanche-Seattle Kraken series?

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights and former Boston University star Jack Eichel is ready for his first game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

LAK: How do the Los Angeles Kings match up with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers a year after losing to them in the first round?

National Hockey Now

MTL: Does Brendan Gallagher suddenly have a bigger role in the future of the Montreal Canadiens after a strong finish to the 2022-23 regular season?

PIT: Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan will play a pivotal role in the hiring of a new hockey operations and management team.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers believe they have taken the first step back to relevance.

DET: Should the Detroit Red Wings pursue Ottawa Senators winger Alex DeBrincat who by all accounts, won’t be signing his qualifying offer, if there is one, from the Senators?

SJS: Will the San Jose Sharks trade Norris Trophy favorite Erik Karlsson?

CGY: Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau is committed to redemption in his second season as a Flame.

NHL