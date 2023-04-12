Bruins Daily: Bruins Make History Again; Penguins Choke

The Boston Bruins made history again and the Pittsburgh Penguins choked again.

That, and more Bruins and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Look, not many, including the Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, are putting the Bruins in the same stratosphere as the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. That being said, the Bruins still deserve mad props for what they capped off on Tuesday night. With their 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night, the Bruins surpassed their bitter rivals to get to 133 points, the most ever in NHL history. No matter what, they deserve plenty of credit!

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark left midway through the third period Tuesday and did not return. Thankfully, Montgomery told reporters after the game that Ullmark left ‘for precautionary reasons and will be fine’. The Bruins goalie had muscle soreness.

Boston Bruins center David Krejci did not play against the Capitals and will not play against the Canadiens in Montreal in the Bruins’ 2022-23 regular season finale on Thursday night.

The Pavel Zacha trade keeps looking better and better for the Boston Bruins, and on Tuesday, the Bruins forward was recognized for a terrific first season in Black and Gold. Just before his team’s regular-season home finale against the Washington Capitals, Zacha was presented NESN’s 7th Player Award for the 2022-23 season.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery and Bruins players have been praising the leadership of Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak recently. Could Pastrnak be leading himself into captain candidacy at some point?

Eastern Conference Wild Card Race

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins just really don’t seem to want to play in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FLA: The Florida Panthers sat idle and watched as the Penguins handed them a playoff spot.

NYI: All the New York Islanders can do is beat the Montreal Canadiens tonight, and then their Wild Card fate is in the hands of the hockey Gods.

National Hockey Now

MTL: Montreal Canadiens hot-shot prospect Lane Hutson will return to Boston University for another season.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart racked up the end-of-season awards for the Flyers.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche is getting healthier, which is scary for the Western Conference playoff teams.

LAK: LA Hockey Now scribe Austin Stanovich gives his end-of-season awards for the Los Angeles Kings.

NHL

Will the Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving part ways this offseason?