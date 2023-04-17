No Bergeron But Ullmark Starts For Bruins In Game 1

Boston Bruins captain Patrice will not play in Game 1 of his team’s Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series against the Florida Panthers.

Patrice Bergeron did not take the ice for warmups Monday night, but the Boston Bruins were led out by goalie Linus Ullmark, who will start against the Panthers in Game 1. Bergeron has been battling a stomach bug that ripped through the Boston Bruins dressing room for the last two weeks.

Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno also took regular line reps with center Tomas Nosek and winger Garnet Hathaway on the fourth line. Foligno will be playing in his first game since Feb. 27.

On the backend, Derek Forbort will play his first game since March 16 and skate with Connor Clifton on the third pairing. Matt Grzelcyk will be a healthy scratch.

Here’s your Boston Bruins lineup for Game 1 against the Panthers

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman