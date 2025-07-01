Bruins Re-Sign Sean Kuraly, Add Others for Forward Depth

The Boston Bruins needed a forward or two this offseason, so they went out and added several on the first day of NHL free agency by re-signing Sean Kuraly and reaching agreements with Michael Eyssimont, Alex Steeves, and Matěj Blümel.

A member of the 2019 Bruins team that reach the Stanley Cup Final, Kuraly returns to the organization on a two-year, $3.7 million contract after spending the last four seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Kuraly first joined the Bruins via trade in 2016 and played five seasons with them before departing following the 2020-21 campaign. A high-energy penalty-killer on the fourth line, Kuraly was beloved during his time with the Bruins and developed a reputation for scoring opportune goals in big moments. The 32-year-old has appeared in 562 games over the course of his nine-year NHL career, and recorded 159 points with 67 goals.

Eyssimont, 28, arrives on a two-year contract worth $1.85 million a season. The winger is a pesty forechecker has bounced around quite a bit throughout his time in the league, spending time with Winnipeg Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Seattle Kraken, appearing in 213 games and scoring 25 goals across nine seasons.

Steeves, 25, hails from Bedford, NH, and comes to Boston on a one-year, $850,000 deal. He’s played each of his 14 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, generating two points with one goal. Steeves spent the majority of last season in the AHL, where he tallied 62 points with 36 goals in 59 games.

Blümel, 25, has yet to find his footing at in the NHL, but has been a force in the AHL over the past few years with the affiliate of the Dallas Stars. The Czech led the American League with 39 goals last season and has racked up a combined 89 since coming over to North America in 2022.

The four signings came after Boston already added Tanner Jeannot through free agency and Viktor Arvidsson via a trade with the Edmonton Oilers earlier in the day Tuesday.

The Bruins have a projected $2.08 million left in available cap space, according to Puckpedia.