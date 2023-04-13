Betting
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Thursday, April 13
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Thursday, April 13 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Thursday NHL card from a betting perspective
We are hosting an Ice Guys Pool for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year on NHL Bracket Challenge! It’s Free to Join and we will announce prizes shortly! Sign Up Now at https://bracketchallenge.nhl.com/en/l… The Password is: DRAWSZN23
NHL Betting Card – Thursday, April 13
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers
Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals
Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators
St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks
San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers
Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche
Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks
Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken
