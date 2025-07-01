Connect with us

Boston Bruins

TRADE: Bruins Acquire Viktor Arvidsson In Deal With Oilers

4 hours ago

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Today marks the start of NHL free agency, but the Boston Bruins are opting to make additions to their roster via the trade market instead.

According to multiple reports, Boston acquired Viktor Arvidsson on Tuesday from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.

Arvidsson, 32, has one year left on his current contract. Edmonton is not retaining any of his $4 million cap hit in the deal, and Boston will assume the full cost of the contract.

A shoot first forward, Arvidsson projects to plug in somewhere in the middle of the Bruins’ lineup and some desperately need secondary scoring. The 5’10”, 185 pound Swede only generated 27 points with 15 goals across 67 games for the Oilers last season, but did average over nine shots attempts per game and has five 20-plus goal seasons to his credit.

Originally drafted in the fourth round by the Nashville Predators in 2014, Arvidsson has scored 194 goals and appeared in 613 games over the course of his 11 seasons in the NHL. A former member of the Los Angeles Kings, Arvidsson has experience playing under new Bruins head coach Marco Sturm.

This is a developing story and will be updated

2 Comments

  1. Michel Rochette

    July 1, 2025 at 1:26 pm

    That’s strike one for Sweeney… The team is better have a good season or it’s gonna be a buyout for Don !

    Reply

  2. JustJim

    July 1, 2025 at 2:52 pm

    This choice is obviously from Sturm….he may know something we all don’t!

    Reply

