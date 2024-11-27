Bruins Brief: Jake DeBrusk Returns With a Vengeance; Penguins Falling Apart

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Wednesday, November 27, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Jake DeBrusk Returns With a Vengeance: Jake DeBrusk returned to Boston last night for the first time since signing with the Vancouver Canucks in free agency and came back to bite the Bruins.

Vanquished By Vancouver: Vancouver came into TD Garden last night and vanquished the Bruins by handing them their fourth shutout loss of the season.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Canucks: 2, Bruins: 0

Utah Hockey Club: 3, Canadiens: 2 (OT)

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Boston Bruins v. New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild v. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues v. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers v. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames v. Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Capitals v. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs v. Florida Panthers, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks v. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens v. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers v. Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

Dallas Stars v. Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights v. Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets v. Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks v. Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Ottawa Senators v. San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Florida: Paul Maurice is furious that the Florida Panthers continue to lose, but he knows he’s part of the problem.

Detroit: The Detroit Red Wings aren’t playing well lately. But neither are a lot of teams in the Eastern Conference, which is keeping them alive in the playoff chase.

Pittsburgh: There’s a lot happening with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and not much of it is good. Dan Kingerski gives his thoughts on all of it.

Chicago: The goaltending situation isn’t a perfect one for the Chicago Blackhawks, but it’s not something they need to fix immediately, either.

San Jose: After years of living in the NHL cellar, there’s real hope within the locker room of the San Jose Sharks.