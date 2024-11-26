Bruins Brief: Montgomery Debuts For Blues; Penguins Trade; Rangers Rumors

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Tuesday, November 26, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Former Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made his debut behind the bench of the St. Louis Blues last night, leading them to a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Montgomery was hired by the Blues on Sunday, just five days after he was fired by the Bruins.

When asked prior to the game when he first heard from Blues general manager Doug Armstrong about going into St. Louis, Montgomery said he “doesn’t want to get into the particulars.”

Montgomery is too good of a hockey coach to have stayed unemployed. Some team was going to come along and hire him at some point.

However, the timing of Montgomery joining the Blues so quickly after his time with the Bruins ended makes you wonder if it was his plan all along.

Rangers Looking For ‘Shake Up’:

Last week, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported the Bruins are looking to shake things up, and they’re not the only ones.

According to Friedman, the New York Rangers are also on the NHL trade market and are taking offers on team captain Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider.

In the aftermath of their 6-2 loss in Edmonton on Saturday, the Rangers have made it very clear they are interested in making moves and shaking up their roster. Among the names indicated are Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, although other options will be considered. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 25, 2024

Trouba has long been rumored to be on the trading block, with his contract in New York set to expire at the end of the season. Through 20 games, he has six points with zero goals. Kreider, meanwhile, has posted nine points with zero assists. The longtime Ranger has played the entirety of his 13-year NHL career in New York and ranks third on the franchise’s all-time career goals-scored list.

The Rangers’ loss to the Blues on Monday night was their third in a row.

Penguins Trade For Tomassino:

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to be active on the trade market as they acquired former 2019 first-round pick Philip Tommasino from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2027.

