Bruins Brief: Montgomery Lands New Gig; Rivals Feeling The Heat

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Monday, November 25, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Jim Montgomery Hired By Blues: After getting fired by the Bruins last week, Jim Montgomery didn’t have to wait long to find another job and is now the new head coach of the St. Louis Blues.

Rolling Past the Red Wings: The Bruins seem to be doing just fine without Montgomery, though. Under interim head coach Joe Sacco, they’re 2-0-0 and picked up a big win last time out against the Red Wings. Check out the key Bruins takeaways.

Bruins Who Will Benefit Under Sacco: Of course, there’s hope that every player benefits from Sacco’s coaching, but there are three members of the Bruins who stand to more than the rest.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Maple Leafs: 3, Utah Hockey Club: 2

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Colorado Avalanche v. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals v. Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

Nashville Predators v. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues v. New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights v. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Dallas Stars v. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames v. Ottawa Senators, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings v. New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets v. Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.

Seattle Kraken v. Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings v. San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Florida: Why Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov believes the team’s recent losing streak will only make them better in the long run. (+)

Detroit: Losing to the Bruins on Saturday has the Detroit Red Wings in some serious trouble.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins are in an absolute free fall. Whether it be making several changes to the roster, or one big one behind the bench, something has got to give.

Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Flyers paid a heavy price when they traded for Owen Tippett and need more out of him now.

San Jose: Once a former top draft pick by the Bruins, Joe Thornton will forever be remembered as one of the greatest San Jose Sharks of all time after getting his number retired over the weekend.