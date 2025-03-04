Bruins vs. Predators Preview: Lines, Notes & How To Watch

The Boston Bruins (28-26-8) will play their last home game before the NHL trade deadline when they welcome the Nashville Predators (21-32-7) to TD Garden tonight. Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

Trent Frederic Traded To Edmonton:

The NHL trade deadline isn’t until Friday, but the Bruins aren’t wasting any time making moves. On Tuesday they traded Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers, along with Max Jones, as part of a three-team trade.

Marchand Out Week-To-Week:

Brad Marchand will miss his second straight game tonight and will miss a few more over the coming week with an upper-body injury. Without their captain available, the Bruins will be short on leadership, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg of how Marchand’s injury impacts them.

Bruins Projected Lines:

Geekie – Zacha – Pastrnak

Merkulov – E. Lindholm – Coyle

Koepke – Poitras – Brazeau

Viel – Beecher – Kastelic

Zadorov – Carlo

Lohrei – Peeke

Wotherspoon – Oesterle

Swayman

Korpisalo

Last Time Out:

There was no energy and no goals for the Bruins on Sunday as they were shutout 1-0 against the Minnesota Wild. Frederick Gaudreau scored at the 5:01 mark of the second period, and that’s all it took to hand the Bruins their fifth loss in their last six games.

Without a goal or a point, David Pastrnak’s 17-game point streak came to an end.

Over the course of the streak, Pastrnak totaled 15 goals and 18 assists, continuously picking up the Bruins whenever they needed. Against the Wild, the Bruins failed to do the same for him.

The Opponent:

It was supposed to be a bounce-back season for the Nashville Predators, but it’s turned out to be anything but.

After being one of, if not the, most aggressive teams during this past offseason, the Predators will likely miss the playoffs.

All has gone wrong this year in Nashville. The Preds struggle to score goals, averaging just 2.53 per game (31st), and stop them, allowing 3.35 per game (28th).

It’s hard to fathom that the Predators are standing where they are with so many high-profile names in their lineup.

Steven Stamkos has just 33 points through 60 games thus far during his first season in Nashville. Jonathan Marchessault has performed slightly better but has been just as underwhelming with 45 points. Filip Forsberg leads the team in scoring with 54 points in 22 goals.

The Predators will be without their captain tonight after placing Roman Josi on injured reserve over the weekend with an upper-body injury.

Juuse Saros is expected to be the starting goalie for Nashville. He holds a record of 13-25-6 with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

The Bruins last saw the Predators at Bridgestone Arena where they lost 4-0 back on October 22.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Predators from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on ESPN Plus or NESN 360 for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.