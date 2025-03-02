Bruins Brief: Panthers Swing Blockbuster Trade; Marchand Injured

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Sunday, March 2, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

A Win is A Win: It doesn’t matter how it happens; a win is a win, and the Boston Bruins need them any way they can get them, even if that means surviving a near collapse against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Korpisalo Hits Break On Losing Skid: The Bruins entered the game on a five-game losing skid. Joonas Koprisalo hit the breaks.

Scary Hit Takes Out Marchand: Brad Marchand exited the game and did not return after taking a scary hit. Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco did not have an update on Marchand’s afterward.

NHL News & Trade Rumors:

Panthers Acquire Jones From Blackhawks: The Chicago Blackhawks did what was once thought to be unthinkable, trading defenseman Seth Jones and his massive contract to the Florida Panthers.

Rangers Send Lindgren To Avs: The New York Rangers continued to reshape their team by sending a package that included Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey to the Colorado Avalanche.

Preds-Wild Trade: A lost season in Nashville has teams picking at the Predators like scavengers. The latest of which is the Minnesota Wild who re-acquired Gustav Nyquist.

More Injury Concerns For Quinn Hughes: Quinn Hughes sat out the 4 Nations Face-Off nursing an undisclosed injury. Now there are concerns the Vancouver Canucks captain is hurt once again.

Ovi Tracker: Wayne Gretzky’s time atop the mountain is almost up, as Alexander Ovechkin is just 11 goals away from breaking the all-time goals record.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Bruins: 3, Penguins: 2

Panthers: 3, Flames: 0

Lightning: 3, Capitals: 1

Blue Jackets: 5, Red Wings: 3

Senators: 5, Sharks: 3

Canadiens: 4, Sabres: 2

Islanders: 7, Predators: 4

Oilers: 3, Hurricanes: 1

Flyers: 2, Jets: 1 (SO)

Blues: 4, Kings: 1

Devils: 3, Utah: 1

Blackhawks: 6, Ducks: 3

Kraken: 6, Canucks: 3

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 1 p.m.

Calgary Flames vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars, 6 p.m.

Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m.

