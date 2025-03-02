Bruins Daily
Bruins Brief: Panthers Swing Blockbuster Trade; Marchand Injured
Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Sunday, March 2, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.
Bruins News:
A Win is A Win: It doesn’t matter how it happens; a win is a win, and the Boston Bruins need them any way they can get them, even if that means surviving a near collapse against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Korpisalo Hits Break On Losing Skid: The Bruins entered the game on a five-game losing skid. Joonas Koprisalo hit the breaks.
Scary Hit Takes Out Marchand: Brad Marchand exited the game and did not return after taking a scary hit. Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco did not have an update on Marchand’s afterward.
NHL News & Trade Rumors:
Panthers Acquire Jones From Blackhawks: The Chicago Blackhawks did what was once thought to be unthinkable, trading defenseman Seth Jones and his massive contract to the Florida Panthers.
Rangers Send Lindgren To Avs: The New York Rangers continued to reshape their team by sending a package that included Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey to the Colorado Avalanche.
Preds-Wild Trade: A lost season in Nashville has teams picking at the Predators like scavengers. The latest of which is the Minnesota Wild who re-acquired Gustav Nyquist.
More Injury Concerns For Quinn Hughes: Quinn Hughes sat out the 4 Nations Face-Off nursing an undisclosed injury. Now there are concerns the Vancouver Canucks captain is hurt once again.
Ovi Tracker: Wayne Gretzky’s time atop the mountain is almost up, as Alexander Ovechkin is just 11 goals away from breaking the all-time goals record.
Yesterday’s Scoreboard:
Bruins: 3, Penguins: 2
Panthers: 3, Flames: 0
Lightning: 3, Capitals: 1
Blue Jackets: 5, Red Wings: 3
Senators: 5, Sharks: 3
Canadiens: 4, Sabres: 2
Islanders: 7, Predators: 4
Oilers: 3, Hurricanes: 1
Flyers: 2, Jets: 1 (SO)
Blues: 4, Kings: 1
Devils: 3, Utah: 1
Blackhawks: 6, Ducks: 3
Kraken: 6, Canucks: 3
Today’s Schedule:
All Times EST
Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 1 p.m.
Calgary Flames vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m.
St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars, 6 p.m.
Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m.
More From National Hockey Now:
Detroit: The comeback effort fell just short for the Detroit Red Wings outside at Ohio Stadium.
Pittsburgh: With defensemen starting to fly off the shelves, the trade market is beginning to take shape for the Pittsburgh Penguins to deal Erik Karlsson.
NY Islanders: New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin slammed the door on the Bruins the other night in Boston, and now he’s scoring goals, too?!?!
Vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights want to trade for Brad Marchand. Does it make sense? What will they have to give up? Does Marchand even want to play there?
JohnnyM
March 2, 2025 at 7:34 am
If it’s true that Vegas wants Marchand, make it happen! The B’s will have the opportunity to re-sign him this summer. Trade Swayman and his 8+ million, keep Korpisalo, unhorse another 3-4 guy’s and you’ve just re-tooled on the fly!
Chelios24D
March 2, 2025 at 8:02 am
Trade Marchand, McAvoy, Swayman, Frederic, Brazeau, Zadorov, Carlo, Kastelic, Koepke and get draft picks spread out over the next 3 years. This will get you over 20 picks between the first 4 rounds and allows you to rebuild your minor league system. Just as importantly, it opens up over $50 million in cap space you can use to sign free agents and get back in the playoffs next season.
Mrbruin4
March 2, 2025 at 8:29 am
What ufa signing in Boston after you got the team? I will tell you. SFA
Mrbruin4
March 2, 2025 at 8:30 am
Dam auto correct. Got. Is gut
Bobby
March 2, 2025 at 10:34 am
I doubt very much the bruins will move Marchand even though in the past I have stated they should. I think with the injuries has benefited the bruins because of how many players they can call up and showcase from a NHL level. Be interesting on this road trip who gets healthy scratch and even today with the wild a trade may happen prior to the game.
Mrbruin4
March 2, 2025 at 1:01 pm
I too think 63 to Avs makes sense. They can resign as ufa
KK
March 2, 2025 at 11:55 am
Trade for Dylan Cozens. Trade away Frederic and Brazeau. So, make a run for a wild card.
JustJim
March 2, 2025 at 1:55 pm
The rest of this season, is a wipeout. Bring up as many from Providence as you can to get NHL experience , while selling as many as you can, for draft picks. Sink or swim back to Providence. Chelios24D has the right idea, and the good season the P-Bruins are having, won’t be affected that much. I still think Montgomery purposely did a mind dazzle (can’t say the real word) on this bunch of players that botched their season. Why did they hire Chris Kelly as a coach? Can someone explain that move, please?