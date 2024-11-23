Bruins Daily
Bruins Brief: Looking Back At Sweeney’s Coaching Hires; NHL Trade Buzz
Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Saturday, November 23, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights from surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.
Bruins News:
Sweeney Holds Fire To Players: After he fired Jim Montgomery earlier this week, Boston general manager Don Sweeney quickly held the flame to the Bruins players. With a vast majority of the roster underperforming, Sweeney threatened that more moves could be coming if things don’t turn around quickly.
Kastelic Gets Message, Brings Fight: One player who clearly understood Sweeney’s message was Mark Kastelic. As he’s done all year, Kastelic brought the energy to Boston’s lineup, with his two fights on Thursday night against Utah being the catalyst behind a landmark victory.
McLaughlin Called Up: Heading into a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings tonight, the Bruins called up Marc McLaughlin from AHL Providence.
Boston’s Loss Is Vegas’ Gain:
As much as Sweeney needed to make some sort of change to help the Bruins, he still chose to fire his second coach in two and a half years. After amassing an impressive run with the Bruins, Montgomery was swiftly shown the door, much like his predecessor, Bruce Cassidy, was.
But after losing his job in Boston, Cassidy quickly landed on his feet with the Vegas Golden Knights, and surely, Montgomery will, too, somewhere.
NHL Trade Buzz:
There’s buzz on the NHL trade market.
Even before he fired Montgomery, Sweeney was reported to be scouring the league, looking to make a major shake-up to the Bruins’ roster.
The Pittsburgh Penguins already did so earlier this month, trading Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals and more players could be shipped out soon.
Meanwhile, there could be a potential deal on the horizon for the Philadelphia Flyers. That is if they’re willing to pay the right price for a struggling Minnesota Wild star, of course.
Yesterday’s Scoreboard:
Jets: 4, Penguins: 1
Sabres: 3, Ducks: 2 (OT)
Today’s Schedule:
All Times EST
Boston Bruins v. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks v. Philadelphia Flyers, 1 p.m.
Minnesota Wild v. Calgary Flames, 4 p.m.
Seattle Kraken v. Los Angeles Kings, 4 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche v. Florida Panthers, 6 p.m.
Vancouver Canucks v. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
Dallas Stars v. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
Utah Hockey Club v. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
New Jersey Devils v. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
Carolina Hurricanes v. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg Jets v. Nashville Predators, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Blues v. New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres v. San Jose Sharks, 8 p.m.
New York Rangers v. Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.
98 problems
November 23, 2024 at 8:50 am
The problem isn’t the coaches, it is the lack of talent evaluation and poor cap management which has led to teams with flaws. The coaches got more out of the talent that they were provided by an overmatched GM. The overachieving caught up to them and they ha fallen back to what they are .500 team of 3rd and 4th liners. Need a new GM that can build a team with proper drafting, using analytics to evaluate players and an understanding of the salary cap. Need to move on soon from the current GM and replace him with someone that has a plan and vision like B. Lawton.
Rick W Murray
November 23, 2024 at 11:21 am
Sweeney’s job is on the line,unless some of the grifters start producing. He threw money around like it was confetti
I thought Elias might be the answer to the bruins problems he hasn’t played up to his his current salary. ( which was way too much this is Bergeron type money and he’s not even close to Bergy.
That big stiff on the back line Zadordud is even worse all he can do is take penalties
And Swayman a guy whose feelings get hurt all the time has been the worst out of the three.
They need another scorer with speed. And if Sweeney’s been working the phones trying to generate something,my name Abraham Lincoln and I just flew a jet to mats. GET BUSy SWEENEY!
