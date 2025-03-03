Bruins Brief: Pastrnak’s Hot Streak Ends; Trade Deadline Week Begins

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Monday, March 3, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Falling Flat: There was no energy and no goals for the Bruins on Sunday in a shutout loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Pastrnak’s Hot Streak Snapped: Without a goal or an assist against Minnesota, David Pastrnak’s 17-game point streak came to an end. Pastrnak has constantly lifted the Bruins up this season. On Sunday, the Bruins let him down.

NHL News & Trade Rumors:

Panthers Place Tkachuk On LTIR: There is still a chance that Matthew Tkachuk will return from his injury before the end of the year, it just won’t be anytime soon after the Florida Panthers placed him on long-term injured reserve.

Rangers Getting Ready To Trade Smith: Former Bruin Reilly Smith has played for six teams in his career and may soon join his seventh as the New York Rangers are preparing to trade him.

Senators Searching For Trade Partner: Hoping to make the playoffs for the first time this year, the Ottawa Senators are expected to be buyers at the trade deadline. Now, all they need is a trade partner.

Cozens a Hot Commodity: Dylan Cozens of the Buffalo Sabres is a top prize on the trade market this year, with multiple teams interested in acquiring the young center.

Devils Defeated In Sin City: Losing to the Vegas Golden Knights was only the icing on the cake for the New Jersey Devils after Jack Hughes left the game following a scary collision and head coach Sheldon Keefe was ejected.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Wild: 1, Bruins: 0

Maple Leafs: 6, Penguins: 5 (OT)

Rangers: 4, Predators: 0

Hurricanes: 2, Flames: 1 (OT)

Golden Knights: 2, Devils: 0

Stars: 6, Blues: 3

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose Sharks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

