Bruins Lose Depth Defenseman To Waiver Claim

Jordan Oesterle scored what turned out to be his first and last goal as a member of the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at TD Garden against the Nashville Predators.

The Predators must’ve liked what they saw of the 32-year-old defenseman that that night, so much so that they claimed him off waivers from the Bruins Thursday afternoon.

Nashville claims Oesterle — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 6, 2025

Oesterle signed a two-year deal with the Bruins as an unrestricted free agent this past summer and appeared in 22 games for the team this season, tallying six points with a goal and five assists.

The Bruins placed Oesterle on Wednesday as part of a series of roster moves. He would have reported to AHL Providence if he had cleared waivers.

Now with Nashville, Oesterle will almost certainly receive more ice time, especially after the struggling Predators traded away defenseman Luke Schenn as part of a deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

As for the Bruins, losing Oesterle is a hit to their defensive depth that was already thin to begin with.

Hampus Lindholm has been out since mid-November and is expected to miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury. Charlie McAvoy has yet to play since undergoing surgery to treat an infection in his shoulder two weeks ago. He remains week-to-week, and there is no timetable for his return.

In their absences, the Bruins have relied heavily upon the likes of Nikita Zadorov, Brandon Carlo, Andrew Peeke, and Mason Lohrei to hold down the back end to varying results.

Boston’s blue line and roster, in general for that matter, could see even more changes soon with the NHL trade deadline Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

The Bruins will visit the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST.