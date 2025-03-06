Brad Marchand Trade Chatter Growing; Report Indicates Move Is Likely

Brad Marchand has spent the entirety of his 16-year NHL career with the Boston Bruins, but a new report is indicating his time in Boston may soon be coming to an end.

According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic and TSN, there is a strong belief around the league that the Bruins will trade Marchand prior to the NHL trade deadline.

“At this point in time, there’s no confirmation that [Brad Marchand] is going to be traded, but the feeling is league-wide that he is likely to be moved by the Bruins at some point to the West,” Johnston said on Thursday’s edition of Insider Trading. “We’ll see where this goes. There have been some conversations on a new contract as recently as the last couple of days. There’s always the pivot point when we get this close. You don’t want to box yourself totally in, but it does feel like it’s moving toward a Marchand deal.”

Marchand, 36, is in the final year of his contract with the Bruins and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Both Marchand and the Bruins have adamantly said they hope to agree to an extension so that he can finish his career in Boston. However, the closer the deadline gets, the more difficult that becomes.

“That’s always been my ultimate goal,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said on Feb. 23. “We’ve been in negotiations with Brad and communicating with him throughout the year. We’ll have to have a conversation now that 4 Nations is over, and sit down with Brad and his representatives, and have a clearer path in the next two weeks as to what his final outcome will be.”

Marchand is currently week-to-week with an upper-body injury. He has missed the last three games for the Bruins and there is no timetable for his return, which ultimately complicates his value on the NHL trade market.

Regardless, it will take a sizeable return in order to convince the Bruins to trade away their captain. The Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche are believed to be among the teams interested.

Marchand has appeared in over 1,000 career games for the Bruins. He debuted all the way back in 2009 and has scored 976 points with 422 goals in a black and gold uniform. Marchand is the last remaining member of the 2011 Stanley Cup championship team left on the Bruins roster.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. EST.