NHL Trade Deadline Falling In Bruins’ Favor, Will They Capitalize?

The NHL trade deadline comes around every year, and every year it’s different.

Some years, the market lends itself to buyers, and contending teams can add premium assets for pennies on the dollar.

This isn’t one of those years.

If the deals that have already been made across the league are any indication, it is very much a seller’s market. Just look at the trade from yesterday between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken, which featured three draft picks, including two first-round selections, going to Seattle for a pair of bottom-six forwards in Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

That only bodes well for a team like the Boston Bruins.

With a record of 1-3-2 since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Bruins have continued to slip further and further out of the playoff picture. At this point, it seems more and more likely this will be a lost season on Causeway Street and that it is the ideal time for the Bruins to sell off any and all assets that don’t fit into their future plans.

Operating aggressively at the NHL trade deadline has never been an issue for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, but he’s, admittedly, never done it like this.

“Historically, we’ve been pretty aggressive when our team has been in a position. I think we’ll take a much more cautious approach as we approach the deadline,” Sweeney said on Feb. 23. “That being said if there are opportunities to improve our team now, and certainly moving forward, whether that’s positional shifts or other teams are trying to identify that we have a strength, then we will look at all opportunities to improve our team now, but more importantly, moving forward.”

Sweeney has already begun that process after trading Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, and he can’t stop now.

While Frederic was the most obvious of all the Bruins’ trade chips, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season, there are still many others left on the roster who could be and should be, considered disposable.

READ MORE: Bruins Trade Chips Dealing With Deadline Uncertainty

Brandon Carlo has already received interest on the trade market as a sturdy, right-shot defenseman with good instincts and a playoff resumé is hard to come by these days. He is the exact kind of player that contending teams are looking for this time of year and will be willing to pay extra, given Carlo still has a year left on his contract and that there are so few defensemen available at this year’s deadline.

Charlie Coyle falls under that same category.

While he’s struggled to produce this season, he’s an all-situations center who can bring valuable experience to any team looking to make a deep postseason run and valuable assets back to the Bruins.

Morgan Geekie has had a breakout year in Boston, putting together the first 20-goal campaign of his career. His contract expires after this season, and he is certainly worth re-signing, but maybe not as much as what the Bruins could get for him in a trade.

Even a player like Justin Brazeau, who has been in and out of the lineup lately and has cooled off considerably after having a hot stretch two months ago, can play a role for a club with championship aspirations.

The one Bruins player whose trade value has more than likely decreased, though, is Brad Marchand, as he’s now out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Then again, the same was thought of Frederic, who the Bruins were still able to get a good return for even while he’s out with a lower-body injury.

Prior to Marchand getting hurt, teams like the Vegas Golden Knights were lining up for the chance to acquire the Bruins captain, and they may still be.

Marchand’s contract is also up after this year, and although both he and the Bruins have said they’d like to agree on an extension, one has yet to materialize at this point.

As the market continues to unfold with only one day left until the NHL trade deadline, the alternative is looking more and more appealing.