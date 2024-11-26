BOSTON – Jake DeBrusk earned some sweet revenge against his old club.

The former Bruin scored a power play goal in the second period, as Vancouver bumped off Boston, 2-0, Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The loss was the Bruins first in the Joe Sacco-era, since he took over the head coaching reigns from Jim Montgomery a week ago.

“We just have to start burying our chances,” said Sacco, whose team outshot Vancouver 33-14. “I think that we’re giving ourselves a chance to compete in games now. Guys are defending hard, but offensively we have to get some guys going to find their scoring touch.”

Deadlocked in a scoreless tie at the end of the first period, both teams were looking for a spark. DeBrusk answered the call for the Canucks. Camped in the far right slot, the former Bruin backhanded a rebound of a Quinn Hughes drive past Jeremy Swayman at 5:53 of the middle period.

Sacco challenged the goal, but the tally stood. It was the Bruins first power play goal they’ve given up in the last nine attempts.



A defensive battle for much of the early going, Boston limited Vancouver to just three shots in the first period, outshooting them by a 9-3 margin.

The Bruins offense remained snakebit. All star right winger David Pasternak was stoned on a second period breakaway, Boston’s best chance of the stanza. He was stymied yet again moments later in front of the net. Boston held a 9-3 shots advantage after the first period, and 20-9 by the end of the second.

Boston had a golden opportunity to battle back in the third period, embarking on its second power play of the game. They got some great look from Pavel Zacha and good net front presence from Justin Brazeau, but were unable to cash in.

Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen held the fort making 33 saves en route to the shutout.



Vancouver’s Connor Garland added the empty netter with 12.5 seconds left, to seal the victory.

According to Sacco the team needs to get back to basics as it refines its offensive game.

“I think it starts with execution,” said Sacco. “I can imagine there are some guy not having confidence that they’ve had in the past, but for us as a staff we have to make sure that its starts in practice. It starts with the details the good habits in practice when we have opportunities to score we better make sure these guys are bearing down. Hopefully that carries over into the game. I’m sure their frustrated, but we can’t let that settle in on us. The guys just need to dig in and bear down

DeBrusk along with Danton Heinen were signed by Vancouver as free agents over the summer. Both were honored with a video tribute in the first period.

The 14th selection in the infamous 2015 NHL Entry Draft, DeBrusk played seven seasons in Boston. A fourth-round pick in 2014, Heinen has had two stints in Boston, before bolting to Canada over the summer.

Entering Tuesday’s action, DeBrusk had five goals and 13 points in 19 games, while Heinen had three goals and seven assists. A third former Bruin, defenseman Derek Forbort did not play.

Special team struggles

The Bruins special teams took a bit of a hit in the loss.

The power play came up empty going 0-for-3. Meanwhile, the penalty kill, which had been very effective on its last two game, let up its first power play goal in nine attempts.

Swayman stays sharp



Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman stayed sharp making 14 saves, even during some long lulls between shots in the first period.

The netminder stoned Connor Garland on Vancouver’s best drive of the opening stanza at 10:44.

Swayman entered the game sporting a 3.30 goals against average and .887 save percentage.

Marc on the move

North Billerica native Marc McLaughlin made his regular season debut, after being called up, Nov. 22.

The lanky 6-foot, 202-pound right winger skated on the checking line, flanked by center Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic. He provided some defense with a poke check in the first period.

McLaughlin, 25, has been lighting it up with the Baby B’s, recording five goals and 10 points in 15 games. It’s been a refreshing turnaround after a pair of mediocre seasons with the B’s AHL affiliate. Originally signed as a free agent by Boston in March 2022, he skated in 150 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 26 goals and 54 points. Over the past three seasons, McLaughlin has played in 14 career NHL games with the Bruins, tallying four goals.

The local hockey star battled adversity the next two seasons, earning just two brief recalls. He scored in his only game with the Bruins last year, a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders, March 2. It capped a tough year in Providence, netting just eight goals and 14 points in 68 games.

Undaunted, Mclaughlin managed to turn things around with his spirited play this season, earning his fourth shot with the parent club.

Bruins Lines

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Justin Brazeau

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Marc McLaughlin

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon – Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman, Joonas Korpisalo

What’s next?

The Bruins head to Long Island to meet the New York Islanders on Wednesday. They return home to face the Pittsburgh Penguins, Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

