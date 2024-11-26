Jake DeBrusk Comes Back To Bite The Bruins

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk has scored many goals at TD Garden, but the one he scored there on Tuesday night may be the most memorable of all.

In his first game back in Boston after leaving in free agency during the offseason, DeBrusk scored the game-winner as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Bruins 2-0.

With Vancouver on the power play in the middle of the second period, Canucks captain Quinn Hughes fired a shot from the point through traffic. When the puck eventually fell at DeBrusk’s feet near the goal mouth, he easily tucked it into a wide-open net for his sixth goal of the season, breaking a scoreless tie once the call on the ice was confirmed after a coach’s challenge for a high stick.

“I didn’t know if it was going to get disallowed,” DeBrusk said. “I thought it was high, but I wasn’t not going to put it in. It was just a lucky bounce. In years past here, I’ve gotten those disallowed, so it’s funny how things work out sometimes.”

That one felt goooood. 🤌 Jake DeBrusk on the power play! pic.twitter.com/yKbK7MCZJi — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 27, 2024

After the goal, boos immediately began raining down from a Garden crowd that had just given DeBrusk, as well as fellow former Bruin turned Canuck Danton Heinen, a standing ovation earlier in the game while a video tribute played showcasing his best moments in Boston.

“It’s tough, and it’s not easy,” said DeBrusk. “At the same point, there are lots of great memories here. When you’re 18 years old through 27, you get to fall in love with the city. You’ve had highs and lows and lots of different things, but it was a pretty cool moment. The whole day was kind of weird today.”

Must Read: Jake DeBrusk Returns To Face Bruins Feeling At Home With Canucks

As unhappy as the fans were to see DeBrusk score, they were even more frustrated that his goal came so easily while the Bruins had failed to light the lamp, even after putting together a flurry of quality chances.

Boston outshot Vancouver 32-15 and led 13-1 in high-danger scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. But for all the shots and chances the Bruins had, they couldn’t put a single puck past Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen, who made 26 saves to hand them their fourth shutout loss of the season.

“They played the better game,” DeBrusk said. “They were shooting pucks from everywhere, but we held on. We got the two and got the job done. Sometimes, that’s what good teams do, is find ways to win. Our goalie stood on his head. It was one of those things where it was awesome to be a part of and nice to contribute as well.”

DeBrusk entered the league with Bruisn as the 14th overall selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He spent seven years with the club, tallying 266 points with 138 goals in 465 regular season games.

Through it all, he experienced almost everything one possibly could while playing in Boston and can now check playing for the visitors off the list.

“It’s definitely not an easy building to play in, even when you have a video and people cheering you on and talking to you,” said DeBrusk. “We just did what we needed to get the win.”