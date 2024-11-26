BRIGHTON – When he first took the Bruins head coaching reigns last week, Joe Sacco made defense his team’s top priority.

And if their last two games have been any indication, so far, so good.

The Bruins defensive corps executed that game plan perfectly leading the Black and Gold to a pair of hard-fought victories. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo (22 saves) backstopped the team to a 1-0 shutout over the Utah Hockey Club, Nov. 21. It was Sacco’s first head coaching win since 2013. The B’s followed up that effort denying Detroit, 2-1. Goalie Jeremy Swayman (19 saves) held the fort in an even bigger road win, as the Bruins improved to 10-9-3.

Sacco’s stingy defensive scheme and harder to play against approach have been key cornerstones in both wins. And although its still a small sample size to tell if the message is sinking in, it’s definitely a positive step after a lackluster start to the season.

Back over the .500 mark heading into Tuesday night’s tilt with the Vancouver Canucks, the Bruins coach hopes his team sticks to its winning formula.

“It’s a mindset,” said Sacco, following Monday’s practice at Warrior Arena. “Getting back to basics I think was probably the most important thing for us. Just hammering home the details, as far as how we want to defend in our zone. How we wanted to defend the rush. Those areas are very important to us as a group. The details within the structure always fall back to the effort, and the compete level within that structure. It’s how you play within that frame. Our guys are competing away from the puck. There’s certainly a level of commitment there that’s making it what we want to see right now.”

A Medford native, Sacco is in his 11th season behind the Bruins bench. He served as associate coach under Jim Montgomery, holding the role of assistant coach from 2014-24. He took the head coaching reigns from Monty following the Bruins lackluster 8-9-3 start, Nov. 19. The former Boston University Terrier previously served as head coach with the Colorado Avalanche for four seasons from 2009-10 to 2013-14.

The Utah shutout was Sacco’s first NHL head coaching win since the Avs edged the Phoenix Coyotes in a 5-4 shootout, April 26, 2013.

Entering Tuesday’s contest, Sacco sports a career coaching mark of 132-134-30.

In addition to their staunch defensive scheme, the Bruins have seen marked improvement from its special teams play. The penalty killing unit went a perfect 4-for-4 in both of its last two games, with everyone chipping in. Entering Tuesday action, the Bruins penalty kill is ranked 19th in the league standings at 77.9 percent

According to Sacco, the team hasn’t made too many changes with its original game plan. It all comes down to execution.

“It’s pretty much the same pattern,” said Sacco. “We’ve had some unfortunate bounces here and there on the kill too. Some goals have gone in at the wrong time. When it’s not going well, those seem to go in for the other team. But its aways about the details within the kill as well. It’s positioning, angles, knowing the routes and pushing out.”

The coach is focusing on having his players protect the slot areas, both on the PK and on 5-on-5 situations.

“We were giving up too many chances on the penalty kill in the slot,” said Sacco. “So we’ve shifted a little, made some adjustments, shifted our focus to make sure we’re good in that area too.”

One defenseman that continues to make strides is Mason Lohrei.

The 6-foot-5, 211-pound defenseman has chipped in offensively with four assists over his last five, including a big helper in the win over Detroit. The Baton Rouge-born blueliner continues to hone his defensive game, while posting a goal and seven assists in 18 games.

“When he gets his feet moving, whether it’s in our neutral zone, offense, supporting the attack, even defensively when he’s making his rush reads, if he’s getting inside the dots he just a much more effective player,” said Sacco.

Sacco feels Lohrei’s success rests in staying constantly on the move..

“He’s obviously got the skill level to make plays at the offensive blueline, and the skill level to execute on our breakouts,” said Sacco. “Like any player, especially with him, when he’s not planted and moving his feet he’s a much more effective player. That’s a challenging with younger guys in this league. It’s a hard league, you get pressured a lot. You want to stand still to making plays sometime, but when he’s taking up that space he’s much more of an impact player.”

Drafted by the Bruins in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Lohrei, 23, started last season in Providence. The Madison, Wisconsin native was called up in early November due to a mounting injury list. The former Ohio State Buckeye didn’t disappoint, scoring four goals and 13 points in 41 games, while supplying sound defensive play.

He’s been paired with a variety of defensive partners this season, from Parker Wotherspoon and Andrew Peeke to Brandon Carlo. He is currently working on the top unit alongside Charlie McAvoy.

“He’s got to stay within the framework of the team,” said Sacco. “Especially right now. We’re trying to get back to an identity of how we want to play more consistently. But you don’t want to take away his offensive side either. That’s the challenge. We’d like to be scoring more and he’s going to help us do that, but if he can just focus on the things he can control, he’s going to help our team be much more impactful.”

In Monday’s practice session, Sacco put a strong emphasis on the team’s neutral zone transition.

“You want to get the puck up,” said Sacco. “You want to play north. I thought we did that in practice today. Not bringing it back, slowing the game down one area. There was a point of emphasis on our rush defense again. Tracking locking into our defensive zone, making sure our reads are correct it’s not always going to be perfect but as best we can, make the right reads and making sure our layers are there.”

